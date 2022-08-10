There’s nothing like some family tension to put an end to the honeymoon phase. Apparently, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s in-law drama is only getting more complicated. According to a Page Six source, the real issue might have to do with — *checks notes* — personal branding, among other things.

OK, OK, so the first hint of public awkwardness actually happened in April, when David and Victoria Beckham congratulated the newlyweds by calling them “Mr. and Mrs. Beckham” on Instagram. (The couple actually opted to change both of their last names to Peltz Beckham.) It could have just been an oversight, but based on recent reports, this might have been the first sign of some serious familial tension.

The Peltz-Beckham Drama Started With Wedding Planning

Then, on Aug. 4, a source told Page Six that there has been “non-stop petty drama” between Nicola and Victoria. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family claimed. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” Apparently, Nicola froze Victoria out of anything related to planning the nuptials. “Communication was minimal,” the source added.

Victoria’s lack of involvement in wedding planning reportedly led to some awkward optics. British tradition would have the Beckhams and Peltzes seated together at the top table. (In the UK, the “top table” is the wedding table reserved for the bride, groom, their families, the best man, and chief bridesmaid.) But that reportedly wasn’t the case for the Peltz Beckham bash. “The top table was all Peltzes, and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront. There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches,” a source claimed to the Daily Mail on July 22. Awkward...

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Things haven’t exactly improved since then. “It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet,” a source told Page Six on Aug. 9. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together.”

There’s Reportedly Concerns About A Peltz Beckham Brand

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

So what’s the main issue now? The insider explained that there is some worry from the Beckham camp about the couple building the Peltz Beckham brand. Apparently, Nicola and her mother Claudia Peltz may have a new business venture in mind, funded by Nelson Peltz (Nicola’s billionaire dad).

“There is a very deliberate move orchestrated by Nicola and her mom and funded by Nelson. There is a reason why Brooklyn and Nicola are now ‘Peltz Beckham.’ It’s all about branding,” the insider claimed to Page Six.

Sounds like that doesn’t sit too well with David and Victoria. “I think that Nicola and her mom come up with ideas, Nelson can fund anything, and he says yes! But for David and Victoria, it has to have some substance,” the source added.

The Peltzes and Beckhams Might Have Different World Views

Mark Brown/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Turns out, there may be a bit of a mindset clash between the two families. “The Beckhams are quite old-fashioned. They believe that everyone should make their own way up in the world,” another source explained to Page Six. Sounds like they only support nepotism in small doses.

“Although they’ll always give their kids a leg up in terms of support and endorsement, they famously made Brooklyn work in a cafe to teach him about work ethic and to get some values. They were really keen to support his passion for photography, so they helped him get internships; then he got into cooking, and they’ve supported that,” a source added to the outlet. Then again, they’re not exactly ready to fund a new brand just ‘cause.

Some not-so-friendly competition might be at play, too. “The Peltzes may have thought, [the Beckhams] ‘will be easy.’ The Beckhams are just a pop star and a footballer, but they’ve been doing this for 25 years — they’re very astute,” an insider claimed. “They can’t be controlled with the Peltz money.”

Here’s hoping their in-law drama gets resolved soon — maybe in time for a Beckham x Peltz x Peltz Beckham collab?