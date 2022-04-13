Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The newlyweds celebrated their big day on April 9, and although it seemed like nothing could be more perfect (they had a Vogue photographer and a seriously star-studded guest list), there was at least one awkward moment surrounding their nuptials. ICYMI, Brooklyn and Nicola opted to take each other’s names, becoming Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham, but it seems like not everyone was on board with (or aware of?) their decision. Specifically, David and Victoria Beckham’s Instagram posts for their son’s wedding had some awkward captions — like, “Wait, did they forget the newlyweds’ names?” awkward.

On April 11, both of Brooklyn’s parents took to Instagram to share photos from the big day, but it looked like they didn’t get (or didn’t care for) the memo on the couple’s new names. Victoria wrote, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family💕💕💕💕 x.” And David had a similar caption, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham ❤️ welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz . Love you Bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham.” Oof. Neither of those Instagram handles are still active, BTW. When Brooklyn and Nicola changed their names, they didn’t hesitate to make the update IG-official. They now go by @brooklynpeltzbeckham and @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

So were David and Victoria’s captions simply an oversight? Or does the Beckham fam really not approve of this name change? Was this the stereotypical passive-aggressive move that all newlyweds fear from their in-laws? It’s still unclear, but whatever David and Victoria’s reasons, their misstep didn’t seem to bother Brooklyn or Nicola too much.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brooklyn left some heart emojis on his dad’s IG, while Nicola commented her thanks on both. Nothing was getting in the way of their newlywed bliss.

Although there (thankfully) doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings, the couple did make sure that their Instagram captions clarified things. “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham,” they both wrote alongside their photos.

Here’s hoping that this uncomfortable mistake was just a miscommunication. And really, what’s an A-list wedding without at least one faux pas?