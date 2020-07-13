Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham's Relationship Timeline Is Short, But Intense
In case you missed it, there's a newly engaged A-List couple on the block! But before I dive into their engagement, allow me to take you through Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's relationship timeline leading up to the joyous moment. These two have had a whirlwind romance and, luckily, the vast majority of it has been documented on Instagram for me to stalk.
October 2019: They reportedly met at a Halloween party.
Per Metro News, rumors of a romance between Beckham and Peltz first started when they were reportedly spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party together on Oct. 27, 2019. The two were apparently having so much fun with each other at DiCaprio's party that they reportedly left together to grab a late-night dinner at The Standard Hotel.
Dinner apparently also went well because the two were reportedly spotted together at yet another Halloween party the next night, this time at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Peltz and Beckham for comment on these claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).
Early January 2020: They go big on Instagram.
Beckham made the first move to become Instagram official with his new girlfriend on New Year's Day, 2020. He posted a series of photos of Peltz and himself looking cozy as ever and simply captioned the series with a red heart emoji.
The next day, Peltz followed suit by posting a mirror selfie she took featuring both herself and Beckham alongside a black heart emoji.
On Jan. 9, Peltz turned 25 and her boyfriend celebrated by posting a selfie of them snuggling after a shower alongside this caption:
Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart xx
By Jan. 11, they were taking on the world together. Peltz posted a series of photos of them exploring the world together alongside this caption, "i wanna travel everywhere with u 💛."
At some point their travels must have ended because, on Jan. 24, she posted a picture of herself on Beckham's lap alongside the caption, "miss u."
February 2020: They start dropping L-Bombs
Things got super serious at the end of February when both Beckham and Peltz started openly professing their love for each other on the app.
For his part, Beckham posted a picture of himself and Peltz throwing peace signs at the camera on Feb. 28 and simply captioned it, "love u" alongside a red heart emoji.
Peltz didn't exactly use the word "love," but she did make it clear she loves Beckham on her Feb. 29 post by writing, "u have my heart" alongside a series of lovey dovey shots of them.
The post must have struck a chord with Beckham, seeing as the next day he posted a series of pictures of them from what seemed to be the same night as the photos Peltz posted were taken alongside this extremely committal caption:
I promise to always take care of you and to love you with all my heart ❤️❤️
March 2020: She's close with his family.
March 4, 2020 marked Beckham's 21st birthday and his family threw a lavish party for him in England. Beckham took to Instagram on March 8 to share pictures from the lavish bash alongside this sentimental caption:
Thank you mum and dad for throwing such an amazing party last night x to all my friends thank you for being part of a night I will never forget ❤️
Peltz was very much present in all of the pictures he posted from the night, making it clear she was able to log in some major hang time with his family. She clearly had a great time, herself, as she posted a series of photos from the night alongside the caption, "the most beautiful night celebrating brooklyn 🤍."
On the day of his actual birthday, Peltz went big by posting two images, one of them looking super glamorous and one of them kissing while she has a face mask on. She adorably captioned the post, "happy birthday to the love of my life 🤍 you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known."
By March 16, she was head over heels, captioning a picture of them "soulmate."
A few days later, on March 20, she posted a picture of them covered in paint alongside the caption "trying to be creative with our time at home 💜🧡💛❤️💚."
They closed out March with Beckham posting his own romantic Instagram on March 31. He posted a picture of them kissing outside alongside the caption, "My other half ❤️ I love you."
April 2020: They go big on the quarantine content.
By April, it appeared as though the two were fully quarantining together. On April 10, hey each posted pictures to their respective accounts of themselves living it up at home alongside the caption, "Stay home everyone ❤️❤️ love you."
By April 18, Beckham was making some awfully marriage-like promises. Alongside a picture of himself giving her a kiss from behind, he wrote, "I Promise to always be by your side ❤️."
The next day, Peltz posted a picture of herself and Beckham kissing in masks.
On April 25, she took a little trip down memory lane and posted some old pics of herself and Beckham alongside the caption, "old film ☁️."
May 2020: They're officially besties.
May kicked off with them taking a romantic trip to a gorgeous field at sunset. On May 17, Beckham posted a series photos from the trip, "My beautiful angel ❤️."
On May 18, Peltz captioned her own series of photos from the trip "i love you."
About a week later, the two were officially besties. "My best friend forever ❤️," Beckham captioned what must have been a throwback picture of them shopping in a store posted on May 22.
The same day, Peltz posted a picture of Beckham lovingly caressing her face as he kisses her on the cheek and captioned it, "i’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy."
June 2020: Peltz supports his mom.
On June 14, Peltz posted a picture promoting a Pride shirt designed by none other than her boyfriend's mom. She captioned the picture:
💚💖LISTEN💜❤️WITHOUT💛💖PREJUDICE💙🧡@victoriabeckham pride shirt this year is a reminder to always be kind and listen to each other. It features the name of @georgemoffical iconic 1990 album and 25% of all sales of the shirt will go to @aktcharity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK 🌈LOVE🌈IS🌈LOVE🌈
July 2020: They announce their engagement!
They each announced the news by posting the same picture on July 11. Beckham captioned his post:
Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx
Peltz paired her post with a similarly gushy caption:
you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰
By July 12, Beckham's parents also chimed in to share their excitement. They each posted the same picture and paired it with their own words of excitement.
Beckham's mom, Victoria, wrote:
The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham@romeobeckham@cruzbeckham#HarperSeven 💕
Beckahm's dad, David, wrote:
Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham@nicolaannepeltz@victoriabeckham ♥️
Happy for these two!