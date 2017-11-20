It’s so satisfying to pierce a fork through the seasonal decadence of pumpkin pie when you’re winding down after the hustle and bustle of a Thanksgiving meal, but not everyone loves flaky crust and fluffy filling. If your potluck is anti-pie, a spiced, boozy beverage for dessert is still a great way to end an evening of indulgence. When your crew prefers pumpkin spice sips over slices, save the pie for another time, and whip up any of these easy pumpkin cocktail recipes instead.

These on-theme sips are not only delicious, but they’ll have your squad in awe of your bartending skills as well. Rather than toasting with wine or a glass of sparkling cider like usual, insist that your besties raise their glasses to all the little blessings they're thankful for with an autumn-inspired cocktail. Of course, choosing a spirit that will please the entire table can be tricky, but I don't know many people who are opposed to chewing or sipping pumpkin-flavored delicacies around the holidays — do you?

Sure, pumpkin beverages can be a bit of an acquired taste, but they're only getting more and more popular with each passing year. Perhaps it's because the sweetened taste embodies everything fall-themed, or the fact that PSLs are always Insta-worthy. Whatever the reason, you can't go wrong mixing and mastering any of these pumpkin-flavored cocktails for Thanksgiving.

01 This Pumpkin Pie Martini TikTok Martinis are très chic but require a little prep. If your squad is on the smaller side, and your Friendsgiving feasts tend to be a little more intimate, this pumpkin pie martini from TikTok could be a fun cocktail to whip up together either before or after dinner. This recipe, which is inspired by the Thanksgiving tradition of eating pumpkin pie, is a combination of pumpkin pie spice, vodka, Irish cream, and pumpkin puree. It’s also topped off with some homemade whipped cream.

02 This Pumpkin Ale This pumpkin ale fall cocktail from Good in the Simple is not only easy, but it's pretty self-explanatory as well. If you don't have time to play bartender in between dinner preparations, throw a red tablecloth over a snack table and place a bottle of cinnamon schnapps next to an arrangement of glasses. Fill a cooler with ice and cans of pumpkin ale for a make-your-own station your guests can indulge in whenever they please. For a little more presentation, rim your glasses with honey and cinnamon sugar.

03 This Pumpkin Pie Margarita Margaritas are a fave cocktail year-round time, but during the fall, you’ll want a version that’s a little more seasonal. This easy pumpkin cocktail recipe from TikToker @molliealamode_ is definitely not your mother's signature drink, but traditions have to start somewhere, right? Ditch pie slices for servings of this boozy treat that combines tequila, triple sec, lime juice, pumpkin puree, honey, and pumpkin pie spices. Serve with some pumpkin pie mousse, and you’ve got yourself a gourd treat.

04 This Sparkling Pumpkin Cider TikTok Do you prefer your booze a bit bubbly? If yes, introduce your squad to a sip that goes beyond club soda this Thanksgiving. This Sparkling Pumpkin Cider from TikToker @cherishlarsen is like an autumn party punch full of festive flavors. In a pitcher, combine pumpkin puree, ground cinnamon, apple cider, orange juice, spiced rum, and champagne. Then, garnish with some slices of apples and oranges with cinnamon sticks and star anise. Of course, if you’d rather get your bubbles from some sparkling water, Yummly also has this sparkling pumpkin cocktail made with honey whiskey, pumpkin puree, and lemon juice.

05 This Chocolate Pumpkin Espresso Martini Espresso martinis have never been trendier. Instead of just a regular pumpkin espresso martini, this recipe from TikToker @deserthomestyle is a chocolate pumpkin espresso martini. Is your mouth watering yet? To mix this together, you need espresso, vodka, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, chocolate liqueur, and cream. This cocktail will pair well with a pumpkin mocha muffin.

06 This Pumpkin Apple Shandy Another one for hard cider fanatics is this cocktail, which is part pumpkin beer with bourbon apple cider. Not everyone loves a lot of sweetness, so to offset the traditional pumpkin taste, adding a hint of apple cider supplements a sort of sour zest. Serve this Pumpkin Apple Shandy from TikToker @queenbeemixology to the squad who prefers shot-gunning beers and early tailgates to pinkies up at brunch. This recipe from Yummly is garnished with apple slices and cinnamon.

07 This Creamy Pumpkin Spice Cocktail TikTok Fans of PSLs will love this creamy, boozy version of their fave fall treat. The Creamy Pumpkin Spice drink from TikToker @dioandiris combines pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie syrup, vodka, and Baileys. It’s like a pumpkin version of a White Russian.

08 This Pumpkin Spice Fizz A light and refreshing pumpkin cocktail to enjoy is this Pumpkin Spice Fizz from TikToker @hellqueencocktails. It’s made with lemon juice, pumpkin spice syrup, heavy cream, egg white, rum, and club soda. However, simplify the recipe even further by using Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda — which Taylor Swift is a fan of. Or, if you prefer something spicier, this recipe for a Pumpkin Spice Fizz from Yummly uses fresh nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon.

09 This Pumpkin Mule A fall twist on the classic Moscow Mule is this Pumpkin Mule from TikToker @jennifervalentyne. Combine your vodka with some pumpkin syrup and top with ginger beer. Garnish your final drink with some mint and cinnamon sticks. Don’t forget to serve in a festive copper mug.