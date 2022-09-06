As the leaves turn to vibrant colors and a crisp breeze blows in, you can almost smell the pumpkin spice in the air. Once it’s officially fall, it’s the ideal time of year to enjoy the huge pumpkin harvest. Whether you prefer pumpkin in your coffee or your pie, the bright orange squash is super versatile in cooking, and makes up cozy, hearty meals that hit the spot as the days grow colder. Check out this these pumpkin recipes from TikTok that feature the star ingredient.

You’re likely already planning a trip to the pumpkin patch to carefully select the perfect pumpkin to carve for your jack-o-lantern on Halloween. You can almost smell the pumpkin pie, as if it were freshly baked and the sweet and spicey aroma is wafting from your oven. You can turn pumpkin into tons of different delicious and festive dishes to take you through breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert with warm flavors and creamy textures. After you empty your pumpkin to use the pulp in recipes, remember to save the seeds too for roasting or to blend into creamy butter.

Autumn calls for a recipe revamp, where you can embrace all the fresh seasonal produce and celebrate the flavors of the season in new ways. Whether your pumpkin craving leans sweet or savory, you can definitely find a fun and festive TikTok recipe that’ll keep you satisfied all the way through November. Challenge your cooking game this fall and set out to try some new meals using pumpkin, because there’s no shortage of recipes and ideas to choose from. Throw on your apron and bookmark these 15 fall recipes that feature pumpkin from TikTok to make at home this season.

Pumpkin Muffins @kittylimepie @kittylimepie’s masterpiece Pumpkin Muffins are baked with pumpkin puree and a buttery, crispy crumble on top. Bake a batch of these pumpkin muffins on the weekend and you’ll be set with a sweet and spiced treat for breakfast all week.

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta @kizactivelife This creamy pasta recipe looks like mac and cheese at first glance, but the bright orange color actually comes from pumpkin puree and creamy coconut milk that’s simmered in a savory-sweet sauce. To make it at home, follow @kizactivelife’s easy recipe on TikTok. All you need to do is blend the ingredients in a saucepan, stir in cooked macaroni, and serve to enjoy a heaping serving of pumpkin pasta.

Hawaiian Roll Pumpkin Pie French Toast @moribyan Crispy toast, warm cinnamon sugar, and sweet maple syrup is the exact vibe you’re searching for when it comes to breakfast in the fall time. @moribyan’s Hawaiian Roll Pumpkin Pie French Toast incorporates pumpkin puree in french toast batter for bite-size rolls that are pan-seared to a heavenly caramel glaze.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam @join_jules When the afternoons are still hot in September or early October, a sugary cold brew is a refreshing pick-me-up to fuel your fall day at the pumpkin patch. You can make your own Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew at home, with @join_jules recipe that uses pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, brown sugar, and milk that’s whipped together and poured over a chilled dark brew.

Pumpkin Seed Butter @healthygirlkitchen If you’re overwhelmed with the amount of seeds that are left over after trying out tons of pumpkin recipes, you can use them to make @healthygirlkitchen’s creamy, protein-packed pumpkin seed butter to dip into all season. With just a few ingredients, the roasted seeds are blended with pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt for a healthy, all-natural spread you can enjoy on pumpkin muffins, cinnamon toast, or in warm oatmeal bowls.

Pumpkin And Thai Chili Curry @chilipeppercooks Looking for a savory pumpkin plate to serve this fall? This cozy Pumpkin Thai Curry by @chilipeppercooks on TikTok will satisfy your tastebuds with classic fall flavors combined with red curry and Thai chili.

Pumpkin Pasties Inspired By Harry Potter @arianafeygin You can finally taste the fictional Pumpkin Pasties the wizards ate on the Hogwarts Express in Harry Potter, thanks to TikToker @arianafeygin. Pumpkin and spices are tucked into a buttery crust and dusted in sugar for a mouthwatering bite you can bake for a themed party or pumpkin potluck.

Creamy Pumpkin Soup @mai.mtn This Creamy Pumpkin Soup is an easy lunch or dinner dish you can store in the fridge and heat up throughout the week. @mai.mtn’s recipe calls for fresh pumpkin and vegetables cooked in stock, then blended smooth with lemon and coconut, and served with a slice of rustic bread.

Harvest Lasagna @fitgreenmind @fitgreenmind’s Fall Lasagna recipe starts with home-roasted pumpkin that’s then blended with tahini, nut milk, and spices to serve as a creamy, pumpkin-flavored bechamel sauce. She then layers the sauce with sheets of pasta and a meaty lentil filling for a plant-based take on the classic dinner.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds @msshiandmrhe You should never waste the pumpkin seeds when you’re cooking a bunch of pumpkin recipes. You can use @msshiandmrhe’s recipe to roast them to add as toppings on soup, salad, oatmeal, or as a trail mix mix-in. You can also eat them alone as a salty snack with a burst of protein.

Pumpkin Spice Macarons @matthewinthekitchen For a PSL twist on an elegant French treat, try out @matthewinthekitchen’s recipe for homemade Pumpkin Spice Macarons. The airy orange cookie and sweet cream filling will be an impressive treat everyone at your fall brunch or cozy tea party will love.

Pumpkin Juice From Harry Potter @nikkalcaraz This Harry Potter pumpkin juice is delicious sipped on its own or blended into an autumn cocktail. In the TikTok recipe, @nikkalcaraz strains a mixture of pumpkin pulp, apple cider, vanilla, and pumpkin spice into a simple pumpkin potion you can sweeten with brown sugar and enjoy over ice.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Bites @janellerohner Take a bite of fall fuel with these no-bake Peanutbutter Pumpkin Bites by @janellerohner that are made with oats, honey, powder peanutbutter, and pumpkin puree. You can pack these chewy ball bites to-go for a filling breakfast before class or work or as an afternoon pick-me-up in the middle the busy day.