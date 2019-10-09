Now that pumpkin spice lattes are back for fall, it’s finally time to get cozy and caffeinated for the new season ahead. You’re probably looking forward to the very first sip of the autumn drink, imagining the anticipation as you tilt the steamed and spiced foam to your mouth and gulp down the warm mixture of cinnamon, sweet milk, and pumpkin flavor. Before you drink away the swirly pattern in the top layer of foam, snap a photo for Instagram to show you’re in the fall spirit, along with some pumpkin spice latte quotes to use as Instagram captions to go with it.

I know what it's like to show up at a coffee date, take a bunch of pics, and spend hours scrolling on your phone afterward looking for clever pumpkin spice latte quotes for your go-to fall beverage. It's a workout for your thumb to tap through various Pinterest boards and hashtags on Instagram. It may leave you feeling like you need another shot of espresso in your latte — a drink that's purely meant to be enjoyed instead of posted on your glowing fall feed. But don’t worry, I’ve got so many fall coffee captions for your beloved PSL.

Eventually, you may find a cute pumpkin spice quote or a witty phrase that captures the essence of your latte, coffee date, or deep love for pumpkin spice. It might make your followers giggle from the other side of the screen, or rush to their nearest coffee shop so they can order a cozy fall drink too. This year, change your social media routine and do yourself a favor as sweet as a dollop of whipped cream with cinnamon sprinkled on top. Skip the search bars and choose one of these 50 pumpkin spice captions for Instagram, which we carefully curated for you to post after your fall coffee dates.

Shutterstock

"Pumpkin Spice Lattes on duty." "Better latte than never." "I'll take a latte with my autumn sunshine." "Sometimes, you need to pumpkin spice up your life." "In Pumpkin Spice Lattes we trust." "Takin' a little Pumpkin Spice Latte break." "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." "Thanks a latte for all that you do for me." "Me and Pumpkin Spice Lattes are a thing." "Life is sweeter when you're holding a Pumpkin Spice Latte." "Lattes, lattes, and more lattes." "That pumpkin spice hits the spot." "I've bean thinking about you since last fall." "Calling all Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers." "Now serving looks and Pumpkin Spice Lattes." "You either love Pumpkin Spice Lattes, or you're wrong." "A latte my good moods start with you." "My version of paradise includes Pumpkin Spice Lattes." "I'm so grateful I live in a world where there are lattes." "Trick or treatin' myself to a Pumpkin Spice Latte." "Let there be pumpkin spice." "Do you know what's really spooky? Not having a Pumpkin Spice Latte in the fall." "My favorite color is pumpkin spice." "Pumpkin Spice Latte. That's it. That's the caption." "Some of my best friends are lattes." "What would I brew without you?" "It's officially 'wear sweaters and order Pumpkin Spice Lattes' season." "Hey there, Pumpkin Spice Latte." “It’s the Great Pumpkin Spice, Charlie Brown.” “But first, Pumpkin Spice Latte.” “I won’t cry over spilled milk, but a spilled PSL calls for tissues.” “A PSL a day keeps the sad days away.” “I may be basic with my PSL but I am proud.” “It’s PSL szn!” “Pumpkin Spice and everything nice.” "At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice." “If you don't like Pumpkin Spice, you can leaf me alone.” “Happiness is a hot drink on a cold day.” “Sweater weather.” “Autumn skies and pumpkin spice.” “I'm spicing things up.” “Oh my gourd I love PSLs.” “Sorry for what I said when I didn't have my pumpkin spice latte.” “Stressed, blessed, pumpkin obsessed.” “Spice, spice baby.” “What's cookin' gourd lookin.'” “Hello, gourd-geous.” “Love at first sip.” “It doesn’t matter the question – the answer is always a Pumpkin Spice Latte.” “Pumpkin Spice isn’t just a drink, it’s a state of mind.”

Next to picking out a few pumpkin spice captions, be sure to follow some of the coolest content creators on Instagram or TikTok for fall #inspo. See how they compose their shots, and work the different angles of their seasonal lattes. After all, you're probably going to post so many pictures of your go-to hot drink and the cozy coffee shops in your town. Thinking outside of the box will be necessary when you hop from one fall coffee date to the next.