This Hard Cider That Tastes Like Apple Pie Is The MVP Of Fall

Fall is all about the PSL, but there are certainly times when you’re looking to spice things up with other seasonal flavors. For post-leaf peeping sips or Halloween bashes, Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider is a new option that will give you all the vibes of the classic autumnal dessert. The boozy cider features a blend of juiced apples and vanilla ice cream flavors that’ll treat your taste buds to that combo of sweetness and creaminess. It’s time to rock the flannel, say cheers to the cozy season, and figure out how to get your hands on Angry Orchard’s latest release (if you’re 21 or older).

Angry Orchard’s Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider officially rolled out nationwide in the new Fall Haul Variety Pack beginning Monday, Aug. 22 — just in time to add a boozy spin to all your festive meet-ups this autumn. Of course, the release comes shortly after the brand debuted another fall favorite on Aug. 8: Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider. Ooh, cherries in fall? I’m listening. The imperial cider packs a punch with an 8% ABV, and it’s made with traditional cider apples and dark cherry juice.

But on to the star of the show: the brand’s apple pie-inspired innovation. It’s all about celebrating the OG fall dessert with a blend of sweet flavors. Seriously, it brings the baked good to liquid form with a combo of juice apples, nutmeg, vanilla ice cream — all finished off with hints of buttery, baked flavor. With a 5% ABV, it’s the perfect boozing addition to any events or movie marathons you’re planning this season.

Courtesy of Angry Orchard

You can get your hands on a can of the new flavor when you buy Angry Orchard’s new Fall Haul Variety Pack, which also includes the flavors: Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple, Crisp Apple, and Cinnful. It’s basically like a fall party in a case of cider.

The Angry Orchard Fall Haul Variety Pack is available at nationwide retailers including Total Wine & More, Publix, Kroeger, Albertsons, Safeway, and Instacart. It’ll cost you around $15 to $18 for the pack, depending on the location. You can also purchase Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple in a six-pack of 12-ounce bottles for around $12 to $14.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I don’t know about you, but now all I can think about is drinking a Baked Apple Pie Cider with a slice of actual apple pie and having the perfect fall moment.