With summer just around the corner, you may be on the hunt for a new boozy sip that'll quench your thirst. Thankfully, Angry Orchard is releasing two brand new flavors just in time for warmer weather. Angry Orchard's Peach Mango and Strawberry hard cider flavors are a spin on the OG sip that'll certainly add some sweetness to your happy hour.

Angry Orchard unveiled its partnership with the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on March 30, making it the official hard cider of the soccer event. This year's competition, which features the top national teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, will take place in major cities across the United States from July 10 to August 1.

To celebrate the collab, Angry Orchard is launching a new variety pack called the Kickin' It Mix that'll pair perfectly with your viewing parties. The pack includes four flavors in total with three bottles of each. There are two Angry Orchard classics to look forward to: Crisp Apple and Unfiltered. But the real stars of the case are are the two brand-new flavors: Peach Mango and Strawberry. The new flavors are sure to put a fruity twist on your usual go-to hard cider, and will definitely take your pool days to the next level this summer.

If you're ready to try out the new sips, you can purchase the Kickin' It Mix at nationwide retailers for a limited time through the summer. You can also buy the new Peach Mango and Strawberry flavors separately in six-pack 12-ounce cans or in 16-ounce and 24-ounce single-serve cans. When you head to the grocery store to pick up some boozy sips, remember to keep in mind the most updated CDC guidelines on mask-wearing and running errands.

But wait — the road to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup doesn't stop there. Angry Orchard is also offering fans a chance to win a trip to the competition finals during its sweepstakes. All you'll need to do is head to the Angry Orchard Gold Cup Sweepstakes and play a simple game where you'll have to show off your soccer skills.

With new sips and a sweepstakes to try your luck at, the summer is already looking like it'll be packed with refreshing sweetness thanks to Angry Orchard.