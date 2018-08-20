When the leaves begin to change, you naturally find yourself darting to Starbucks and ordering a pumpkin spice latte the second it’s out for autumn. Each day, you watch the green leaves slowly turn from green to shades of crimson, yellow, and orange, before they fall into crunchy piles to jump into. Let's be honest: A picture playing in the leaves and throwing them up like confetti is a mandatory bucket list item for the fall and will look fun and festive for the ‘Gram. When you want to post an unbe-leaf-able photo on the grab, these 40 fall foliage quotes for Instagram captions will have your followers feeling in the spirit of the pumpkin spice (and everything nice) season.

The foliage brings so much life to your pictures. If you've ever been to an iconic foliage destination like Central Park in New York City or at the top of a hike trail to see the mountain views, you know exactly how magical the landscape’s palette becomes in the fall. Honestly, any park populated with tons of trees will bring on the best kind of fall vibes to your feed and you’ll want to document all the colors before they fade into the winter cold.

If there's anything that Mother Nature can teach us throughout the fall, it's that change is essential. In this case, it's worth watching through the naked eye or through as many lenses as you possibly can. I mean, you can't ignore snapping pics of the autumn beauty that surrounds you. Have you ever noticed how no two parks ever portray fall the same way? It's so breathtaking. So, when you can't put into words your love of fall or an amazing foliage view, these 40 captions will help you out.

“It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon.” ― Sarah Addison Allen “Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” ― J.K. Rowling “Autumn... the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant “Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop "Every fall is filled with a new soundtrack of crunching leaves." “Even the leaves fall for you." "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "Falling leaves hide the path so quietly." — John Bailey "Autumn paints in colors that fall has never seen." "The leaves are falling and autumn is calling." "The trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let the dead things go." "A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer's wave goodbye." "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery “Nature never goes out of style." “Autumn colors remind us we are all one dancing in the wind.” ― Lorin Morgan-Richards “Autumn. The grace in letting dead things fall.” — Darnell Lamont Walker "Be your own color, no matter what the rest of the world looks like." "Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn." — Elizabeth Lawrence "There's something about autumn that wakes up our senses and reminds us to live." "Pumpkin spice weather." "I am most radiant and full of energy when the leaves are falling and there is a ghost of change in the air." — Anna Madsen “It’s finally sweater weather.” “I would tell you my autumn joke but you probably wouldn’t fall for it.” “You're the apple of my pie.” “Pumpkin kisses, harvest wishes.” “What did one leaf say to the other? I'm falling for you.” “Cutest pumpkin in the patch.” “Happy fall, y’all!” “​​Spice it up!” “Here for my boos.” “The falling leaves drift by the window, the autumn leaves of red and gold.” — Frank Sinatra “I come alive in the fall time.” — The Weeknd “Nothin' lasts forever and we both know hearts can change. And it's hard to hold a candle in the cold November rain.” — Guns & Roses “A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye.” “Channel the flannel.” “How ’bout them apples?” “Blessed and pumpkin-obsessed.” “Orange you glad it’s finally fall?” “Golden hour lasts all day in the fall.” “These colors are unbe-leaf-able!”