One of the best parts about fall is getting into cozy mode. As the autumn chill blows in, it’s time to bust out your sweaters and flannels, warm up your space with fuzzy throw blankets, and round up some cozy candles to get you in the spirit of the season. Let’s face it, fall is the best time of year to burn candles because there are so many festive scents that spark joy, like pumpkin spice latte or woodsy teakwood. Keep scrolling to see 10 fall candles for 2022 from Etsy to fit your vibe this season.
You should never underestimate the power of the perfect home fragrance. In fact, scents trigger our limbic system in the brain which controls memory and emotion, and choosing the right candle for your space could potentially reduce stress and inspire a positive attitude. Whether you choose an aromatherapy candle with notes of calming orange or chamomile or go for one that smells like a blissful pumpkin pie dessert, you can turn your home into a candlelit cabin in the woods with just the flick of a lighter. There are tons of cozy fall candles to shop on Etsy right now that you’ll want to keep burning all autumn long.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.