One of the best parts about fall is getting into cozy mode. As the autumn chill blows in, it’s time to bust out your sweaters and flannels, warm up your space with fuzzy throw blankets, and round up some cozy candles to get you in the spirit of the season. Let’s face it, fall is the best time of year to burn candles because there are so many festive scents that spark joy, like pumpkin spice latte or woodsy teakwood. Keep scrolling to see 10 fall candles for 2022 from Etsy to fit your vibe this season.

You should never underestimate the power of the perfect home fragrance. In fact, scents trigger our limbic system in the brain which controls memory and emotion, and choosing the right candle for your space could potentially reduce stress and inspire a positive attitude. Whether you choose an aromatherapy candle with notes of calming orange or chamomile or go for one that smells like a blissful pumpkin pie dessert, you can turn your home into a candlelit cabin in the woods with just the flick of a lighter. There are tons of cozy fall candles to shop on Etsy right now that you’ll want to keep burning all autumn long.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Amber Orange Clove Candle Amber Orange Clove Candle Lumaroma on Etsy $30 See on etsy This warm essential oil candle is ideal for burning while you cozy up with a good book. Made with American-grown soy wax, the Amber Orange Clove Candle by Lumaroma on Etsy marries notes of relaxing orange, spicey clove, and cinnamon essential oils.

Crystal Smudging Candle Crystal Smudging Candle LilacJourneyCandles on Etsy $19 see on etsy Witches, check this out. This is a crystal and Palo Santo-infused aromatherapy candle that works to cancel negative energy in your home, making it a stress-relief home remedy. It has the layered, earthy fragrance of teakwood, cardamom, and leather, with notes of saffron, and cedar, sandalwood, and patchouli.

Coffee Beans Soy Wax Candle Coffee Beans Soy Wax Candle The6thScentCandle on Etsy $14 See on etsy There’s only one scent that can pull you out of your cozy bed: freshly brewed coffee. This coffee wax candle from The6thScentCandle on Etsy is blended with coffee, vanilla, and cocoa bean fragrance oils and will make your room smell like a smooth cup of joe all day long.

Pumpkin Slut Soy Candle Pumpkin Slut Soy Candle LunarLandings On Etsy $16 See on etsy Pumpkin spice and everything... naughty? If you love everything pumpkin and PSL-inspired in the fall time, you may want to grab this cheeky “Pumpkin Slut” soy candle from Etsy that smells like pumpkin pie straight out of the oven.

Autumn Succulent Pot Candle Autumn Succulent Pot Candle CaribouCactus on Etsy $31 see on etsy This Autumn Succulent Pot Candle is an adorable piece of decor that doubles as a fragrance, with yummy scent options of cappuccino, pumpkin pie, and gingerbread.

Harvest Moon Candle Harvest Moon Scented Beeswax + Coconut Oil Candle WinterBeeShop On Etsy $12 See on etsy Get your candles ready for the Harvest Full Moon on Sept. 10 so you can manifest all your dreams before the year falls to a close. WinterBeeShop’s Harvest Moon Candle has nostalgic fall notes like crisp apple, pine, and clove to set the vibe for the magical season ahead.

Horror Junkie Candle Horror Junkie Candle UnicornTrendz on Etsy $6 See on etsy Halloween is coming up, so it’s time to compile a watch list of all your favorite spooky movies and horror films to screen in October. When you turn the light low for the movie, spark this Horror Junkie candle for creepy lighting in your home theater, and you be the judge if it actually “smells like murder and true crime.”

Twilight Zone Aromatherapy Beeswax Candle Twilight Zone Aromatherapy Beeswax Candle thewaterfrontwitch on Etsy $20 See on Etsy Spooky autumn can feel like the Twilight Zone, so why not get a candle to match? This aromatherapy beeswax candle has fall tones of cedar wood, cinnamon, and sweet orange, with grounding elements and germ-fighting properties to boost your mood as a general fall-time fragrance.

Mini Halloween Character Candles Mini Halloween Character Candles IlluminatedByMia on Ets $25 see on etsy It’s so fun to decorate a home for Halloween, and these mini character candles will add a cute touch and sweet smell to any festive space. This three-pack candle collection is made of gel wax so you can see the adorable ghosts and cats nestled next to the wick. It smells as good as it looks too, where you can choose between delicious fragrance options of caramel corn, banana nut bread, apple cinnamon, iced cookie, and more.