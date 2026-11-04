Doomsday is coming, and the best way to fuel up for a fight is with a Dunkin’ run. To celebrate the all-new Avengers movie headed to theaters on Dec. 18, Dunkin’ introduced a limited-time menu on Nov. 4 inspired by a few of your favorite Marvel characters.

Dunkin’ has assembled Avengers across the multiverse for its Doomsday lineup, which features drinks, treats, and merch based on characters like the Fantastic Four’s The Thing and X-Men’s Cyclops. The cafe even recruited Channing Tatum to star in a “Munchkins Incursion” video as his character Gambit alongside the adorable H.E.R.B.I.E. robot from Fantastic Four, and starting Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, four Dunkin’ locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston will transform into different Marvel Cinematic Universe locations.

The fun continues with merch that includes glove cup sleeves that will have you looking like your fave Avenger as you sip on your first coffee of the day. As a huge MCU fan, I’ve been (impatiently) waiting for Avengers: Doomsday all year, so I had to taste-test every item on the limited-time menu I could get my hands on as soon as it launched. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the drinks, along with a closer look at the Dunkin’ x Doomsday merch collection.

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Iced Captain'ccino ($5)

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Not only does “America run on Dunkin’,” but Captain America does as well. This Sam Wilson-inspired sip lightly blends together espresso, caramel flavor, and coffee milk into a frothy and sweet drink that Tatum really enjoyed as Gambit.

I’m also a huge fan of the first Avenger menu item, which is just a simple and delicious iced coffee. Even though I would normally love a little more espresso flavor, I can’t deny this is good and I need another one delivered to me on my left.

Rating: 4.8/5

Clobbered Cloud Latte ($6)

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As a Fantastic Four fan, I was most eager to try the Clobbered Cloud Latte inspired by The Thing and his iconic “clobbering time” catchphrase. This combines espresso, whole milk, and toasted white chocolate flavor with a Cookie Butter Cold Foam and crumbles that look like the hero's signature rocky exterior.

This nails it with the rocky presentation, and is also really yummy. It tastes like a caramel macchiato with the ideal blend of sweetness and espresso flavor. It’s what I would order if I was walking around the Fantastic Four’s version of New York City, and what I plan to get when I go to the L.A. cafe takeover on Nov. 17.

Rating: 5/5

Wakandan Daydream Refresher ($5)

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If you’re more of a refresher stan, Dunkin’ has a sip based on Black Panther. It starts with a base of the Berry Clementine Refresher with raspberry flavor and oat milk that is topped with a Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam. This is very similar to Dunkin’s Halloween Berry Battie Drink, but with more raspberry flavor — which made it even better.

I’m normally a coffee girl, but this might make me jump from espresso on a Dunkin’ run. The tart raspberry and creamy marshmallow flavors work so well together, just like all the Avengers joining forces. The vibranium purple color is also Black Panther purrfection.

Rating: 4.9/5

Optic Blast Lemonade ($4)

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Fans who are excited to have the X-Men in the MCU will love the addition of the Cyclops-inspired Optic Blast Lemonade on the menu. Kit Connor will be taking on the role of Scott Summers in the upcoming X-Men movie, but for Doomsday, James Marsden is coming back in his suit that matches this lemonade with blue raspberry flavor.

I actually expected a little more raspberry with how intense the color was, but instead, this is a very subtle lemonade. It reminded me of a blue Gatorade, which is my favorite of all the flavors. It may not be intense, but it’s refreshing.

Rating: 4.6/5

Doom’s Orders Energy ($5)

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I’m most eager to see how Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, and to celebrate the new supervillain, Dunkin’ has two drinks themed after him. The first is a Green Apple Dunkin' Zero with sparkling water and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam.

It tastes almost like the Sour Apple Energy drink from Dunkin’s Halloween menu, but the sparkling water makes it extra fizzy. I don’t want to side with Doom, but I can’t deny this is delish and tastes like a caramel apple with the tart and creamy combination.

Rating: 4.8/5

Doom Cloud Latte ($6)

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The other Doctor Doom drink combines espresso, whole milk, mocha swirl, and vanilla flavors with Sweet Cold Foam and cocoa powder on top.

I was expecting to love this as a mocha fan, but there wasn’t as much chocolate as I thought there would be. The flavor was very subtle and not super sweet. Since Doctor Doom is evil, I guess the lack of sweetness is reflective of his character, but I would have loved a little more.

Rating: 4/5

Doomsday Donuts

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In addition to the drinks, Dunkin’ also has a few Doomsday-inspired donuts on the menu. The full collection includes:

Doomsday Donut ($2) — A Doctor Doom-inspired Brownie Batter Donut with chocolate icing that is topped with green and chocolate sprinkles.

Avenging Donut ($2) — A cotton candy cream-filled donut with vanilla-flavored icing that is topped with red, yellow, and blue sprinkles inspired by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Doomsday and Avenging Munchkins ($2 for 3) — Glazed chocolate and buttermilk Munchkins with sprinkles representing Doctor Doom and the Avengers.

My cafe was out of the Doomsday Donut, but I got to try the Avenging one with a very subtle cotton candy flavor as well as the Munchkins — which always hit.

Merch Worthy Of The Avengers

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To enjoy your Munchkins like Doctor Doom, Dunkin’ also has a tin ($15) that looks like his mask and green hood as part of the brand’s Doomsday merch collection. Each item in the drop is available while supplies last, and also includes tumblers ($25), a color-changing mug ($15), cup sleeves ($9), and gloves inspired by Doom, Black Panther, Mister Fantastic, and Captain America ($20). As a Pedro Pascal fan, I feel the need to add the Mister Fantastic glove to my collection as I sip on the Clobbered Cloud Latte.