With Halloween right around the corner, Starbucks is serving up some spooky treats for your next coffee run. Before the season wraps up, the menu is getting one last festive burst. Starting today, Oct. 22, you can grab a limited-time Black Cat Frappuccino, right alongside a dark chocolate and caramel Venti Black Night Cookie.

The feline-inspired drink keeps that chocolatey vibe going by blending Starbucks’ Creme Frappuccino base with a rich cocoa flavor, topped with whipped cream and chocolate cat ears — just to make your sip extra adorable. Just note that it's exclusively available in a grande size, so there are no small or large breeds of this particular kitten.

I actually got to beat the crowds and try the drop early. And now that it’s officially available, below you’ll find my honest review of the Halloween drink as both a chocolate and cat lover to see if it’s actually worth swapping out your go-to pumpkin spice latte.

The Black Cat Frappuccino Kept Me Guessing

For anyone who sifts through their trick-or-treat haul just to find the dark chocolate candy, this Frappuccino is practically calling your name. It has much more of a deep cocoa flavor than a standard milky one. Its appearance initially made me think it would taste like a classic cookies and cream drink or a basic Starbucks mocha, but it’s actually way richer. Instead, it has a subtle fruit-like taste that reminded me of eating raw cocoa beans.

The flavor was tricky to decipher at first. If I were to do a blind taste-test, I would have sworn the Black Cat Frappuccino was inspired by chocolate-covered raspberries. You get those deep, moody notes of chocolate, but there’s a tart undertone mixed in that makes it super interesting.

Rachel Chapman

TL;DR

Overall, the flavor is surprising and not what I expected, but I enjoyed it — especially with the cute cat presentation. It reminded me so much of Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch (one of my top Halloween comfort watches). In fact, Starbucks actually recruited the talking feline to help promote the new drop.

If you’re looking for something festive to get you into the spooky spirit, the Black Cat Frappuccino is a great way to treat yourself. It is only available through Oct. 31, so make time for a coffee run before it vanishes.

5-word review: “Purr-fectly rich cocoa with ears.”