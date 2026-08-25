OK, Belmont Cameli, You Convinced Me To Try Starbucks' New PSL Menu

Starbucks definitely knows how to get a girl’s attention. To announce the return of everyone’s fave fall drink, the cafe enlisted the help of both Martha Stewart and Off Campus star Belmont Cameli. As the lifestyle queen jokingly asks in the new ad, isn't the PSL just "the drink that makes us all a little more basic?"

Look, between my love for hot hockey romances, cozy sweaters, and pumpkin drinks, I have zero shame. Sure, it may still be way too hot to break out the cashmere, but I’m so ready to finally get into the autumn aesthetic now that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is finally back.

In addition to the iconic PSL, the brand is also releasing all-new fall menu items for 2026 that include an Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, and a banana bread-inspired lineup. I was fortunate enough to taste-test a few of these new drinks before the big launch, and below, you’ll find my honest review to see what’s actually worth ordering on your first fall coffee run of the year.

The Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso

Starbucks has previously released pecan and apple shaken espressos for the fall, but this year, the cafe is leaning all the way into the fan-fave pumpkin with this creamy version. The Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso takes Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso and mixes it with brown sugar syrup and cinnamon, served over ice with oat milk, and topped with that beloved pumpkin cream cold foam. If you’re looking for a drink that offers the perfect balance between coffee and pumpkin flavors, this is it.

Rachel Chapman

5-word review: “A PSL for espresso fans.”

The Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha

I wasn’t sure how matcha and pumpkin would go together, but Starbucks has never done me dirty. The brand is a constant home run with whatever cold foam it decides to put on the iconic matcha latte, and the pumpkin cream cold foam is no exception. It’s sweet, creamy, and tastes like a cornucopia of fall flavors without overpowering the earthy green tea.

Rachel Chapman

5-word review: “A matcha made in heaven.”

The Iced Banana Bread Latte

Starbucks’ Iced Banana Bread Matcha is still my current go-to order, so I was most excited to try the all-new Iced Banana Bread Latte. This sip combines Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso with banana syrup, milk, and ice, all topped with a brown sugar cream cold foam and a sprinkling of cinnamon dolce. It’s meant to taste just like a slice of freshly baked banana bread, and I was shocked at how accurate it was.

The espresso, banana, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors work together so seamlessly to recreate the bakery treat in drink form that it feels like witchcraft. I can’t wait to try the Iced Banana Bread Chai version, which subs the espresso with Starbucks’ chai and is sure to be a sweet treat.

Rachel Chapman

5-word review: “Make it a permanent item.”