The Off Campus fandom is skating on thin ice when it comes to Raina Morris. The TV writer, who also happens to be dating Belmont Cameli, had to put her boyfriend’s fans on blast for some seriously invasive behavior recently. And it wasn’t the first time that Morris has had to ask Off Campus fans to chill out when it comes to real-life relationships.

Morris took to her Instagram Stories on July 14 to directly address how Cameli’s fans have been treating her loved ones. “If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay! Please stop messaging my family members,” Morris wrote. “They are so confused. Write it in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u.”

In addition to that statement, she also shared a meme she edited to make it very clear that she “draw[s] the line at DMing [her] distant cousins.”

Morris did not clarify the specifics of what has been happening aside from the joke about her distant cousins, but she has previously expressed her discomfort with Off Campus fans inserting themselves in her relationship with Cameli.

Back in May, Morris cheekily acknowledged a viral TikTok rumor that she had “strict rules” for Cameli when filming the steamy hockey romance.

She also shut down any gossip about friction between herself and Cameli’s co-star Ella Bright as Off Campus fans were shipping the two actors. Morris and Bright proved their strong friendship after fans noticed Morris had unfollowed Bright on Instagram.

“Omg just accidentally unfollowed you on ig,” Morris wrote in texts to Bright that they both shared. “Pls ignore the re follow ... I hope tmz doesn’t notice. Hahahaha.”

“Leave me and my homegirl alone,” Morris then wrote in a follow-up post, on which Bright commented: “Please and thank you that’s my best friend.”

Morris and Cameli publicly confirmed their romance at the start of 2025. And although they don’t flaunt their relationship very often, the couple loves to leave sweet comments about each other on all their social media posts.