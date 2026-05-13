As any actor knows, the art of creating the perfect sex scene isn’t as titillating as it seems. In Prime Video’s new hockey romance series Off Campus, Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright got undressed and contorted themselves into various positions for a full montage of intimate encounters after their characters Garrett and Hannah finally started dating. While the end product is undeniably steamy, filming those hookups was a different story.

“It’s really tricky to get right,” Cameli tells Elite Daily, as Bright chimes in to agree: “It’s carefully choreographed; you’ve got to hit these camera angles.”

After I assure the pair that any behind-the-scenes difficulties did not translate to the screen, they seem relieved. “If you can make sex look good on TV, congratulations. It’s so complicated,” Cameli says. “We had a really great team on set, an intimacy coordinator making us feel safe to play out those narratives in the context of sex.”

While getting the intimacy to look hot was one thing, Cameli emphasizes that it was more important that those scenes conveyed the underlying emotional arc of Garrett and Hannah. “The conversations we had around sex for this show were very narrative-driven and emotionally based,” he says. “So those are the things we were really concerned about.”

Prime Video

Although the first season of Off Campus fully adapted the 2015 novel The Deal — which is Garrett and Hannah’s main love story — Cameli and Bright are looking forward to further exploring the hockey star and aspiring singer’s romance now that Season 2 is in production.

“I'm excited to really see them in a solid relationship, and going through an adult romance in college,” Bright says.

However, the actors won’t let any details slip about which couple will be taking center stage next. “I'm such a fan of everyone on this cast, so I just can't wait to watch everybody shine,” Bright says. Cameli adds: “There's a lot to look forward to.”