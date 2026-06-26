I’m a total gym rat. Like, I’m the type of girl whose second home is my gym — not because I want to look hot (OK, that’s definitely a big part of it), but moving my body every day also gives me peace of mind. I consider working out a form of therapy, and nothing clears my head quite like lifting some heavy weights.

My fitness motto is, “Anything a gym bro can do, I can do better.” I’m extending that to hockey bros, too — specifically Belmont Cameli. While he technically isn’t a full-fledged hockey bro, he does play an incredibly hot (and super ripped) one as Garrett Graham in Off Campus.

Cameli recently shared his upper-body workout routine with Men’s Health, and, if I’m being honest, it looked like light work. My typical routine is not for the faint of heart. If I’m not going to Pilates or a high-energy cardio dance class, I’m progressively overloading my muscles. That said, I have been out of the game for a bit.

I got a procedure done last month where the aftercare called for no sweating, so I’ve been willing the weeks to pass so I could get back into the gym. Now that I’ve gotten the OK to begin exercising again, I figured I’d challenge my muscles’ memory with Cameli’s workout. Plus, upper-body days don’t get that sweaty, so this felt like the best way to ease back into a routine.

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Belmont Cameli’s Upper-Body Workout

Cameli’s typical upper-body day while filming Off Campus includes just five moves, with three sets of each. It only takes about 20 to 30 minutes to complete but can be incredibly effective with a challenging weight. The first move, which he considers the warm-up, uses body weight, and TBH, it was what I was most nervous for.

The Pull-Up Warm-Up Was A Challenge

I haven’t been able to master a single pull-up without an assist, and I wasn’t about to go all in and try on my first workout back post-procedure. (I have to ease my way back into this, remember.) So I went to the assisted pull-up machine, which uses counterweight to offset some of your body weight and ensure you can complete the exercise with proper form.

Don’t get it twisted — it’s still challenging to complete a pull-up, even with this machine. I was sweating after two sets of 10 reps. For a moment I wondered if I was going too hard, but then I reminded myself that pull-ups are one of the most difficult exercises… and my least favorite. With a little internal pep talk, I powered through my last set of 10 and patted myself on the back. I can do hard things!

I also made a mental goal that I will be able to complete at least five unassisted pull-ups by the end of the year because I am strong and powerful and can do anything I set my mind to.

The Cable Machine Tested My Strength

The rest of Cameli’s workout takes place on the cable machine. I’m no stranger to this piece of equipment, yet it always baffles me how I’m often the only woman amongst the bulkiest guys at the gym using it. I may be little, but I am mighty and know my way around.

First, I set up the machine for cable flys. I moved the handles down to my feet and set the weight at 7.5 pounds on either side. From there, I pulled the handles up to my chest and had them kiss before lowering back down. This move primarily works the chest and shoulder muscles, and I could definitely feel it. I might not be able to lift as heavy as Cameli, but I still tested my strength with each rep. I was feeling strong and energized after three sets of 12.

The next two moves — the single-arm cross cable press downs and cable tricep kickbacks — were taxing, to say the least. I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t put on more weight. I used 10 pounds for both, less than I usually would, but I kept reminding myself that this was my first workout back in a month. My triceps were shaking by the second round of each exercise, but I managed to complete six reps before my arms gave out on the last round. Whew.

For the last exercise, I grabbed the rope attachment to test my biceps with rope curls. I managed to bump up the weight for this one to a hefty 25 pounds. (Clap for me!) I was still able to complete eight fluid reps each round, while feeling challenged, and I was super proud of myself for maintaining my pre-procedure weight for this move. Look out, Briar U hockey team.

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Is Belmont Cameli’s Off Campus Workout Hard?

Yes and no. The only reason I think this upper-body day was semi-difficult was because I hadn’t been working out for a month. If you aren’t regularly training, this workout will definitely be tough. I broke a light sweat during the routine and was a teensy bit sore the following day, but give me two to three weeks back at the gym and this will be a cakewalk.

I’d like to see Cameli do my typical workouts once I’m back on my A game. I highly doubt any of the lunkheads at my gym could complete my full routine — they’d 100% tap out after the first circuit. As for Belmont, well, if you’re reading this, come meet me at the gym sometime and we can get swole together.