Class is in session at Briar University, with the May 13 release of Off Campus. The first season of the Prime Video rom-dram inspired by Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus series stars Ella Bright as music major Hannah Wells, who falls for hockey captain Garrett Graham (played by Belmont Cameli).

Between Off Campus and Heated Rivalry, hockey (romance) is having a major moment. You may even want to attend a game at the boy aquarium IRL. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to go to a Briar U matchup. The college from Kennedy’s novels — located in the fictional town of Hastings, Massachusetts — and now Prime’s series isn’t a real place. BUT you *can* visit gorgeous Canadian campus where they filmed the show.

Your Official Guide To the Real-Life Briar U

Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for Off Campus. The show began filming Season 1 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Students spotted production outside the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre last summer, which is where Garrett first asks Hannah to tutor him in Episode 1. According to IMDb, production took over UBC from June to October 2025, and fans were quick to notice Briar U branding and student fair banners posted around campus in places like the Martha Piper Plaza.

For the hockey games, Off Campus also shot some scenes at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. Other filming locations around Vancouver included the Pacific Coliseum and Douglas Hotel, which was used as Dean’s apartment in New York City where he and Allie hooked up on Thanksgiving in Episode 5. The actual suite where they filmed everything is The Den, and you can stay there for around $3,578 a night.

Liane Hentscher/Prime

Another must see is The Heatley at 696 E Hastings St., which was used as Malone’s Bar — aka where Hannah works and the hockey guys like to hang. Then, there’s Sigma Phi Delta at UBC. This was used as the exterior of the house where Garrett, Dean, Logan, and Tucker all live.

Off Campus Isn’t The Only Show That’s Used UBC

The University of British Columbia must be used to production by now, because Off Campus isn’t the only TV show to film there. After the hockey boys packed up for the season, Percy Jackson moved in to film Season 3 around October 2025. The campus was also used in movies like Fifty Shades of Grey, as well as shows like Riverdale and Smallville. With Season 2 of Off Campus set to start filming in June, it’s likely fans will get to see more of UBC very soon.