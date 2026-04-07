Jack Innanen Teases Heated Rivalry Season 2 Casting

Jack Innanen’s campaign to join the Heated Rivalry universe seems to be working. The Adults star recently shared that he’s been in talks with the team behind the hit hockey romance about a potential role in the upcoming second season. Innanen has been one of the most prominent names put forth by the fandom to join the cast, which has been further spurred along by the actor’s vocal enthusiasm for the material.

Innanen confirmed that he’s been in touch with the Heated Rivalry crew during an April 6 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve had some conversations. We’ve chatted,” the actor said, adding that he’s already training for a potential part. “I think I’m perfect for the show because I am down for anything. And I played hockey. I got some mini sticks, I’ve been practicing, I’ve been working on my stick handling. I saw Hudson do the... I’ve been working on my hip mobility.”

The big question for fans of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels is who Innanen might play. The top pick among the fandom seems to be Troy Barrett, the protagonist of the fifth book, Role Model. But he’s also been fan-cast as Wyatt Hayes and Dallas Kent.

In a February Los Angeles Times interview, showrunner Jacob Tierney dropped a big hint that Troy Barrett would play a large part in Season 2. “Just like you can't tell the story without Scott Hunter, you can't really tell the story without Troy Barrett,” Tierney said.

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Innanen has been actively campaigning to star in Heated Rivalry Season 2 on social media for several months. At the start of 2026, he posted an Instagram video expressing his interest to Tierney.

“I’ve seen the stuff on Twitter: ‘Oh, Wyatt Hayes! Troy Barrett, oh!’ Jacob Tierney, I’m available for that second season, just putting that out there,” Innanen said. “I’m from Southern Ontario. I played single A, center and left wing — preferred center, though. U of T 2019 intramural champions. I know my way around a puck, let’s just say that, brother. Let’s make magic.”