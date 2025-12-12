Heated Rivalry Is Getting Season 2 & A Star Hinted At The Plot

The ice rink is about to get so much hotter. After only four episodes of Heated Rivalry’s first season aired on Crave and HBO Max, the networks picked up the hockey romance for a second round. And although there are six books in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series, fans are already fully convinced which one is getting the spotlight for Season 2.

The first season of Heated Rivalry introduced Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, fierce opponents on the ice who are secretly sleeping together behind closed doors. Much of the first six episodes adapt the second book in Reid’s series, which is also called Heated Rivalry. However, the show did make a surprising detour in Episode 3, shifting the focus to older hockey pro Scott Hunter’s clandestine relationship with gig worker Kip Grady, adapting a large chunk of the first book in the series, Game Changer.

So, the big question is: which of the four remaining books is getting the TV treatment next? Well, it’s actually not too much of a mystery, since readers had already guessed which story makes the most sense to follow in a second installment. And Ilya actor Connor Storrie basically confirmed it when announcing Season 2.

It’s Time To Play The Long Game

Crave

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Season 2 will adapt The Long Game — the sixth and final book in Reid’s series — it seems like an incredibly safe bet. The Long Game is the only other book that features Shane and Ilya as the main protagonists, and considering how much Storrie and Hudson Williams’ chemistry helped the series blow up, it only makes sense to keep them on as leads.

When announcing Season 2, Storrie dropped the least subtle hint possible about this: “Start reading The Long Game if you wanna spoil it for yourself,” the actor said in HBO Max’s video.

Another video had Williams and Storrie reading an excerpt from The Long Game while announcing Season 2, with Storrie giving the camera a knowing wink.