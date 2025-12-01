It's Official — Heated Rivalry Has The Hottest Sex Scenes On TV

When Heated Rivalry premiered on HBO Max on Nov. 28, it set the whole internet on fire. The new series about a secret romance between two rival hockey players pushed the boundaries of just how far sex scenes can go, as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov’s multiple lovemaking encounters left incredibly little to the imagination. As the show continues airing, here are all of the hottest sex scenes so far.

A big part of what sets the intimate moments in Heated Rivalry apart from other shows is the palpable chemistry between stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. The Shane and Ilya characters already existed as part of Rachel Reid’s 2019 novel Heated Rivalry, but the two actors brought their own passion to the horny athletes.

According to showrunner Jacob Tierney, the draw between Williams and Storrie was immediate in casting. "Hudson told me, 'The other guy was good, but Connor felt like he was going to pin me down and f*ck me,'" Tierney told Out of their auditions.

And you can see that energy best in the scenes below.

1. Clean Bodies, Dirty Minds

HBO Max

When Ilya and Shane first meet as rookies, it’s immediately on. Of course, it’s the brash Ilya who makes the first move, boldly eyeing Shane up and down in the gym showers as he begins to touch himself. Shane puts an end to the exchange before things go too far, instead suggesting they meet up elsewhere.

2. The First Hookup

HBO Max

After that foreplay in the showers, Shane and Ilya have their first hookup in a hotel room. Although they aren’t ready to go all the way just yet, they do pretty much everything else in the show’s first very lengthy love scene.

3. Room 1221

HBO Max

Ah, the infamous room 1221, where Ilya orders Shane to meet him after a tense hockey match. This is where things really get serious between the two — after several moments of naked pleasure, they finally make a plan to have penetrative sex for the first time after their next match.

4. No Place Like Home

HBO Max

Leave it to Shane to perfectly set the scene for his big night with Ilya — decorative pillows and all. The secret couple go all the way in Shane’s Montreal apartment in one of the show’s most intimate montages.

5. The Vodka Reward

HBO Max

Up until now, Shane and Ilya’s sex life has been relatively vanilla, but they start dipping their toes into sub-dom play when reuniting after the Olympics. In Ilya’s hotel room, he orders Shane to touch himself while he teasingly drinks a glass of vodka, refusing to give any to Shane unless he earns it. Suffice it to say, Shane does end up with a glass of his own.