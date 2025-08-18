The Internet may have dubbed this a Pedro Pascal summer at the movies thanks to films like Fantastic Four and The Materialists, but Owen Thiele is taking over TV screens in 2025. Elite Daily’s May Main Character has kept himself booked and busy with roles in Prime Video’s Overcompensating and Netflix’s Too Much, while also starring in FX’s Adults alongside Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, and Amita Rao. Basically, if you’re looking for a buzzy young comedy to marathon-watch right now, chances are you’ll be seeing Thiele in it.

Despite the show’s huge cult following on TikTok, though, Thiele and his Adults castmates are still in the dark about if they will get a second season. The 28-year-old tells Elite Daily, “We’ve heard nothing, but knock on wood. I’m praying. I hope.” The same goes for Overcompensating. “Again, I’m knocking on everything. My friend got me a little block of wood to put in my bag, so I’ve just been kind of pulling it out and knocking.”

If Adults does get a renewal, Thiele wants to see more of his character Anton’s work life in Season 2. “Anton has a real job. He’s the only one of the friend group who actually sits down for an office job. I would like to see what he does in his job because I actually don’t know, and so I would like to figure that out for his character,” he says.

Season 1 of Adults ended with Innanen’s character, Paul Baker, forced to marry one of his friends to get around an expiring visa. Instead of saying “I do” to his girlfriend, Issa (Rao), who backed out at the last minute, Paul Baker tied the knot with Anton. The two sealed their marriage with a chemistry-filled kiss that left the rest of the gang shocked — and has since inspired many “Panton” fan edits on TikTok.

These TikTokers believe Anton and Paul Baker are the real MFEO relationship on Adults, and Thiele agrees. “Yeah, I would love to be endgame with Paul Baker,” he says. “Let’s see what happens. I feel bad for Issa, but I gotta do what I gotta do.”

Owen Thiele Wants His Bestie Sabrina Carpenter In Season 2

Along with additional Panton moments, Thiele would love to see more amazing guest stars if Adults gets picked up for a second season. In Season 1, the FX series recruited Julia Fox, Charlie Cox, and Ray Nicholson for memorable turns throughout the show.

Just like the self-admitted “friend slut” Anton, Thiele has a long list of famous BFFs, including Emma Chamberlain, Molly Gordon, and Sabrina Carpenter. The latter is actually someone Thiele would love to see pop up in Season 2. “My dream guest stars are Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter,” he says. Perhaps the life of a showgirl also involves a day on the set of Adults.