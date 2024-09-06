In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs and influencers dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Owen Thiele talks about his new podcast, his celebrity besties, and his late-night habits.

Owen Thiele is having his moment. The Los Angeles-based actor just launched the In Your Dreams podcast under Alex Cooper’s Unwell network on Sept. 6, is working on a semi-autobiographical show titled Off Color for Amazon, and will be starring in FX’s comedy pilot Snowflakes in 2025. “I feel a little wild,” Thiele says of having so much going on at once. “I'm just developing it all, which is such a beautiful and fun process.”

Now that In Your Dreams is out, Thiele jokes that he can stop saying, “I swear it's coming.” The 27-year-old, who doesn’t really sleep, describes the new podcast as an opportunity for him to talk about his day “in the wee hours when no one else is awake.” Despite being recorded late at night, he has plans to include a few of his besties on the podcast. Thiele, who’s described himself as a “nepo friend,” has a long list of celebrity BFFs, so expect a who’s who of young Hollywood.

Last year, he starred in his bestie Molly Gordon’s film Theater Camp, and says working with her was amazing and he would do it a “hundred times over.” “I want to be in anything she makes, and because I am a nepo friend, I will push for that,” he says.

Other celebs who count Thiele as a friend include Sabrina Carpenter. Thiele made a surprise appearance at the Short n’ Sweet singer’s Coachella set earlier this year with other BFF Emma Chamberlain.

“I am Sabrina's number one fan, and I'm also Emma's number one fan,” he says, “so Coachella was my Roman Empire.” He says Sabrina texted him ahead of her set asking if he would “hold the sign” for her to play “Espresso.” “Sabrina's so humble,” he says. “She said, ‘I do this thing where friends of mine hold...’ And I literally go, ‘Hold the sign? I'm there. I'm there.’”

Below, the podcast host dishes on his TikTok FYP, the Swift era he’s currently channeling, and who he wants to work with next.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Elite Daily: How do you maintain so many friendships in Hollywood?

Owen Thiele: I'm a Scorpio. I'm fiercely loyal, so I stand by my friends. Even if I don't text them back, they know I will ride for them forever.

ED: Who was the last person you texted?

OT: My boyfriend. I went on a walk this morning and he left before I got back and didn't leave keys, so I was locked out for about an hour and a half.

ED: I'm glad you made it in.

OT: Thank you. Just want to let you know, Jared, if you're reading this, I climbed through a window.

ED: Out of all your friends, who would you like to work with next?

OT: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Let's keep working with Molly Gordon. I would also love to work with Rachel Sennott and Emma Chamberlain.

ED: What’s it like being BFFs with Emma Chamberlain?

OT: Every single day there's a new thing she says that's just so brilliant, wise, and way beyond her years. I'm older than her, and she's my mom. I'll be like, “Hey, my toilet has an issue.” She's like, “Yeah, so the handle? Jiggle it twice.” She's a handyman, a poet, and a scholar. I'm lucky to have her in my orbit.

ED: What side of TikTok are you currently on?

OT: I'm very much into the demure side of TikTok. Very mindful, very demure.

ED: Would you say you’re very demure?

OT: Of course. I'm very demure. I'm very mindful. I'm very demutesy.

ED: Who's your fave follow on TikTok?

OT: For a while, it was Shawty Bae — obsessed with her. Right now, I'm loving Charli XCX's TikToks.

ED: Most used emoji?

OT: Probably the red heart. So boring.

ED: Your first celeb crush?

OT: Zac Efron. I want Zac Efron to see that I've said his name so many times in interviews and I want him to sue me. I need that cease and desist.

ED: You were in two of Taylor Swift's music videos during her Lover era (“The Man” and “You Need to Calm Down”), but what album are you channeling right now?

OT: I'm in Midnights since I don't sleep. Midnight is actually early for me, so maybe I'm a tortured poet. No, that's giving myself too much credit.

ED: Most controversial hot take?

OT: Hot drinks are good all year. It's a hundred degrees, I'm drinking a hot matcha.

ED: Biggest ick?

OT: I'm so sorry to this community, and I think I'm just jealous of you, but breakdancers.

ED: Song of the summer?

OT: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.

ED: Favorite late-night activity?

OT: Calling people in different time zones, like my friend Mae in Portugal.

ED: Best advice you've ever received?

OT: Don't take yourself too seriously. As cheesy as that is, that is kind of my life.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.