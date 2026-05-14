Off Campus Is Losing This Main Character In Season 2

Now that the first season of Off Campus has broken the ice on Prime Video’s buzzy romance novel adaptation, it’s time to look forward to Season 2. The streamer officially picked up a second season months before the show even debuted, which really underscores just how much faith the network has in its collegiate hockey drama. But you can’t assume you know what’s in store even if you devoured all of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus books. The Season 1 finale, some intel from the showrunner, and key casting updates all tease that Season 2 may divert from the novels much more than expected.

Before getting into all the speculation and theories, let’s lay out what the next season could look like if the Prime Video show directly adapts Kennedy’s book series. The first season focused on Garrett and Hannah’s romance from Kennedy’s 2015 novel The Deal, so the most obvious choice for Season 2 would be Logan and Grace’s relationship that’s highlighted in Kennedy’s follow-up book The Mistake.

However, because Season 1 put a lot of focus on Dean and Allie’s secret hookups, many viewers think the show could skip over The Mistake for now and instead adapt 2016’s The Score, the series’ third book which centers on Dean and Allie.

The Off Campus cast and creative team have yet to confirm who the Season 2 leads will be, but some casting updates provide major clues.

This Season 1 Character Won’t Be Back

Justin Kohl has served his purpose within the Off Campus universe. Although Josh Heuston’s crushable rockstar played a major part in Season 1, showrunner Louisa Levy has confirmed he will not be in Season 2.

“Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point,” Levy told TV Guide. “We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never.”

Prime Video

New Faces Are Enrolling At Briar U

The first casting announcements for Season 2 seemed to combat the chatter that the show may mess with the book order. A couple weeks before the first season debuted, Off Campus released a video in which Logan actor Antonio Cipriano told India Fowler that she’d been cast as Grace Ivers. Since Grace is Logan’s love interest in the second book, the announcement seemed to indicate The Mistake could be the basis for Season 2.

The series also added Phillipa Soo for Season 2, but her casting doesn’t answer as many questions. She’ll be playing Scarlett, a theatrical director in charge of an original play being put on at Briar U. Scarlett does not exist in Kennedy’s books.