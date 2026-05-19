Off Campus is everywhere. The hockey romance TV series, which is based on Elle Kennedy’s novels, cast plenty of breakout stars to make up Briar University’s student body — specifically, its hockey team. In Season 1, Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells took center stage as the main couple, fake-dating their way into a real (and incredibly steamy) romance. But fans of the book series know that the love stories won’t stop there. Each Briar U hockey player has their own romance novel, full of tropes that readers already know and love. TLDR; the series is going in a very clear direction. What’s less obvious is the real-life love stories of the actors bringing Off Campus to life.

While some of the show’s cast have been inviting their SOs to premiere parties and giving them major shoutouts in interviews, others have kept their love lives quiet. Here’s a full breakdown of the relationship status of every Off Campus star.

Belmont Cameli (aka Garrett Graham): In a Relationship

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Belmont Cameli, who plays the leading man in Off Campus Season 1, is in a relationship with Raina Morris. The duo have been dating for over a year, with Cameli hard-launching their relationship on Instagram in March 2025. Morris is a television writer, who recently worked on two seasons of Emily in Paris.

Ella Bright (aka Hannah Wells): Unknown

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Ella Bright plays Cameli’s love interest in Off Campus, but her relationship status off-screen is much more mysterious. The 19-year-old has kept any information about her current dating life private.

Stephen Kalyn (aka Dean Di Laurentis): Engaged

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Stephen Kalyn, who portrays playboy Dean in the series, is off the market IRL. Kalyn is engaged to Victoria Lovatsis, who he’s been dating since 2012. Lovatsis was actually the one to encourage Kalyn to audition for the role of Dean. “My fiancée read the books a long time ago, and her favorite character was Dean. So when they announced this show, she told me I had to audition. She said, ‘There’s no other option: You have to be Dean,’” Kalyn told Elite Daily in an exclusive interview.

Mika Abdalla (aka Allie Hayes): Engaged

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Mika Abdalla, who plays Hannah’s free-spirited roommate Allie, is engaged to Jake Short. Short is an actor (he was in Disney’s A.N.T. Farm and Mighty Med) and director. The couple met while playing BFFs on the show Sex Appeal. They were engaged by May 2025, with Short’s manager confirming the milestone on Instagram.

Antonio Cipriano (aka John Logan): In a Relationship

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Antonio Cipriano plays John Logan in Off Campus. While his character was a bit unlucky in love in Season 1, his real-life romance is going much better. Cipriano (who was previously linked to Renée Rapp) is currently in a relationship with Justine Verheul, a performing artist, director, and educator. They’ve been together since 2023.

Jalen Thomas Brooks (aka John Tucker): Unknown

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The Pitt’s Jalen Thomas Brooks, who plays John Tucker in Off Campus, keeps his romantic life private. His current relationship status is unknown.

Josh Heuston (aka Justin Kohl): Unknown

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In the show, Josh Heuston takes on the role of Justin Kohl, Hannah’s long-time crush. IRL, Heuston keeps his relationship status under wraps. Per reports, he was previously dating Carla Martinez, an Australian model and DJ.