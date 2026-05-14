The make-or-break hallmark of any romance novel adaptation is how well it brings the smuttiest sex scenes to life. And Off Campus had some serious competition in that aspect, since the similarly hockey-themed show Heated Rivalry had the entire internet hot and bothered. But Prime Video’s new series proved it can melt the ice as well, with a first season packed with horny hookups, forbidden trysts, and a lot more nudity than you’d expect at an ice rink.

The new show had excellent material to work with, since fans of Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus novels are already very familiar with each book’s incredibly descriptive intimate encounters. Still, the actors went to great lengths to make sure all of the most iconic sex scenes were just as arousing on screen as they were on the page.

“It’s really tricky to get right,” Belmont Cameli told Elite Daily about perfecting the intimate shoots. Ella Bright agreed: “It’s carefully choreographed; you’ve got to hit these camera angles.”

While the first season is filled with risqué moments, these six stand out as the steamiest Off Campus sex scenes.

No Strings Attached

Prime Video

The series wastes no time in showing off every inch of its first main hunk: Garrett Graham. After Hannah eyes his naked body in the gym showers, Garrett picks up a random girl at his frat party and has a passionate one night stand with her.

What’s Your Fantasy

Prime Video

While Garrett was having casual sex with his adoring puck bunnies, Hannah’s only release was in her dreams. As her crush on the swoon-y rock star Justin reached its peak, Hannah fantasized about an erotic encounter with him in the music room.

“Show Me, And I’ll Show You”

Prime Video

Undoubtedly, the most beloved sex scene from Kennedy’s 2015 book The Deal is Hannah and Garrett’s first hookup, which actually doesn’t involve any contact. After Hannah confesses she hasn’t been able to orgasm with another person since her sexual assault, Garrett suggests that they ease into a physical connection by masturbating in front of each other. Just like in the book, the pivotal scene is somehow able to be both tender and hot.

Release Your Inhibitions

Prime Video

The intro to Episode 5 fires at all cylinders, showcasing a full montage of Garrett and Hannah’s sexcapades right after they start officially dating. Let’s just say, orgasming is definitely not an issue anymore.

Riding The Rollercoaster

Prime Video

Not to be outdone by Garrett and Hannah’s sexy montage, Episode 6 begins with a supercut of several hookups that Dean and Allie have kept hidden from everyone else. What Allie had intended to just be a one night stand with the famously noncommital Dean ends up becoming a whole string of sexy meetups.

Keeping Secrets

Prime Video

At last, Allie is able to accept her unshakable desire for Dean, but still insists that they don’t make their relationship anything serious since she just broke up with her longtime boyfriend and wants to experience single life. So, they have one more undercover hookup in her dorm — the secrets just make it hotter.