Heated Rivalry may have gotten the ball rolling puck sliding for onscreen hockey romance, but The Deal by Elle Kennedy stole readers’ hearts way back in 2015. Now, the first novel in the Off-Campus book series is finally getting the ultimate TV glow-up, with a Prime Video show of the same name (minus the hyphen) streaming this very second. And with it, there’s a whole new crop of swoon-worthy internet boyfriends taking over everyone’s FYPs.

While Season 1 centers around the fake-dating relationship between Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), it also introduces three other key players on Briar U’s starting lineup: Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), John Logan (Antonio Cipriano), and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks). They might all be star hockey players, certified hotties, and best-friends-slash-housemates, but their personalities could not be more different. Which means, of course, that their perfect match looks completely different for each of them, too.

Let’s be real, you probably already have your fave locked down in the back of your mind. But if your watch party completely dissolved into chaos over who’d be your No. 1, breathe easy, bestie. All you have to do is look to the stars to find out which Off Campus book-turned-TV BF is destined to be your leading man. Spoiler warning: This post contains mild spoilers for Off Campus.

If You’re A Fire Sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)...

Prime Video

John Logan (aka Logan) is calling your name. Fans of the books often claim he’s a Sagittarius himself, and it makes sense why: He’s easygoing, funny, optimistic... and maybe a little reckless when it comes to love (you’ll see in future seasons) — all big Sag traits.

As a fellow fire sign, your bright, magnetic vibes would totally magnetize to his. Together, your shared chaotic-but-cute spontaneity would make for a relationship that is anything but boring.

If You’re An Earth Sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)...

Prime Video

Dean Di Laurentis is the Maverick to your J.Lo (IYKYK). In Season 1, Dean strikes up a secret fling, he-falls-harder romance with Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla). Since many BookTokers claim Allie has big Capricorn energy, Dean is handpicked by the universe for fellow Caps (and other earth signs) who love watching a reformed player completely lose his heart.

Like Allie, you’re ambitious, reliable, and secretly crave a cozy sense of stability. Dean’s fierce loyalty and hidden depth would validate those cravings, while his party-boy tendencies will ensure that you never forget to let your hair down and have fun. And, don’t worry, his playboy card has officially been revoked.

If You’re An Air Sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)...

Prime Video

John Tucker (aka Tucker) is your dream guy. The golden retriever is universally beloved for his sweet, protective "mom-of-the-house" warmth (like any good Taurus or Cancer), which is exactly what a carefree, independent air sign needs to feel safe and grounded.

Someone needs to pull up Tucker’s birth chart, because he definitely brings his own airy vibes to the table, too: He’s chill, hates drama, and is a major people-pleaser. (It’s giving Libra!) Basically, your souls speak the same language.

If You’re A Water Sign (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)...

Prime Video

Only Garrett Graham could be your Briar U boyfriend. Fans universally agree that Hannah is a Cancer girlie, which makes Garrett the 10/10 match for fellow water signs. He’s a good listener, which beautifully complements your emotional depth and love for introspection.

Though you might guard your heart at first, you know Garrett could be your safe space. He protects fiercely with his unwavering loyalty and his own good heart. You two are pretty much meant to be.