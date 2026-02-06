Along with a new lineup of Valentine’s Day drinks, Starbucks recently added two new matcha items to the menu. The Iced Double Berry Matcha and Iced Banana Bread Matcha aren’t here for just a limited time, either. These new green tea sips will be a part of Starbucks’ year-round offerings.

Both of the new matcha drinks at Starbucks feature a fruity cold foam to create an all-new flavor combo. The Iced Double Berry Matcha is especially exciting because it’s made with Starbucks’ fan-favorite raspberry syrup, which was brought back for a limited time last year. Its return to the Starbucks menu in 2026 will be permanent, so you can customize your favorite sips with raspberry all year long.

As a big matcha fan, I had to try each of these new drinks as soon as they dropped on Feb. 3. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

The Iced Double Berry Matcha Is Hard To Put Down

Matcha is delicious on its own, but it becomes elite when you add fruit to it. I may be strawberry matcha’s No. 1 fan, but Starbucks’ Iced Double Berry Matcha ($6) is now at the top of my list. The raspberry cream cold foam is so delicious that I couldn’t put this down.

Rachel Chapman

Once you sip your way through the foam, you’re not done. There’s also some strawberry puree on the bottom to keep the flavor combination going for the rest of your drink. This is so good that I’m ecstatic that it’s a part of the menu year-round, so I can order it as many times as I like. This is definitely going into my drink rotation and will be ordered a lot during the summertime.

Rating: 5/5

The Iced Banana Bread Matcha Is Surprising

Before my first sip of the Iced Banana Bread Matcha ($6), I was expecting this to be just another tea latte with a fruity cold foam on top. Instead, I got a true banana bread drink. Starbucks was able to perfect the bakery treat flavor by combining brown sugar syrup with matcha, so you get the taste of a sweet bread along with the banana cold foam on top.

Rachel Chapman

I was floored by how perfect this was; it reminded me of one of my favorite secret menu sips — a brown sugar cold foam matcha — but better. I will also be adding this drink into my go-to order rotation, and can’t wait to treat myself to it again ASAP.

Rating: 5/5