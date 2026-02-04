The season of love has arrived at Starbucks with an all-new Valentine’s Day menu. Taking a cue from two delectable strawberry desserts, the cafe has two new beverages for a limited time — a White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew and Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino.

Along with these pink-coded sips, a Valentine Cake Pop is available while supplies last. If the way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach and they’ve got a significant sweet tooth, you may want to go on a Starbucks run for V-Day.

As someone who loves a coffee date, I went to my local cafe to taste-test the 2026 Valentine’s Day menu. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the two new drinks.

The White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew Is Giving Me Ideas

As a coffee lover, I had to try the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew ($6) first. I’ve enjoyed very similar drinks at Starbucks before like the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, so the fruity and bitter flavor combination wasn’t super unique. Buttt I immediately fell in love with the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Foam on top. It was as delicious as a real chocolate-covered strawberry.

Rachel Chapman

The cold brew cuts through the foam, so it has a nice balance of flavors and is probably something I’d order again for a morning jumpstart. For a real treat-yourself kind of moment, though, I want to try the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Foam on top of Starbucks’ White Chocolate Mocha. I’ve been inspired and can’t wait to see what else I can enjoy with my new fave foam flavor.

Rating: 4.5/5

The Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino Really Does Taste Like Cake

I’m not as much a Frappuccino girl as I used to be, so I wasn’t as big of a fan of the Strawberry Shortcake Frappe ($6). At first, I was worried it would just be a rebranded Strawberry Crème Frappuccino. However, Starbucks really pulled off the shortcake flavor by adding in the cinnamon dolce syrup.

Rachel Chapman

The strawberry mixed with the cinnamon was like taking a bite of a butter cake with fruit on top. In the end, it was still a bit too sweet for me and I rather order coffee when I go to Starbucks, but this was surprisingly delicious and really nailed the flavor inspiration.

Rating: 3.75/5