Fans were given a look behind the curtain of Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour when the singer dropped her docuseries on Disney+ in December. In episodes of the six-part End of an Era, behind-the-scenes footage showed exactly what Swift was doing before stepping out on stage each night — that includes making herself some coffee.

Eagled-eyed Swifties on TikTok were quick to figure out Swift’s exact coffee recipe, which includes Starbucks’ ready-to-drink cold brew. In one scene, the “Fate of Ophelia” singer was spotted adding Califia Farms’ Extra Creamy Oat Milk in her cup, while another fan noticed she put together a drink with Silk’s oat milk and some sugar-free vanilla syrup.

The singer previously revealed that her go-to Starbucks drink order is a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, but it seems her tastebuds have evolved to include non-dairy milk and vanilla. As someone who is always looking to improve my own coffee bar at home, I decided to try one of Swift’s go-to recipes to see if I like my brew Taylor’s way.

How To Make Cold Brew (Taylor’s Version)

For the simplest version of Swift’s coffee, you just need two ingredients:

Starbucks’ original Cold Brew

Califia Farms’ Extra Creamy Oat Milk

Disney+ Disney+ INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Combine the two into one glass (I prefer about 3/4 glass of cold brew and 1/4 glass of milk, but feel free to change it up) with ice, and you’re done. I also added in about a pump of sugar-free vanilla syrup since that was also on Swift’s backstage coffee bar, but it’s not really necessary.

Pro Tips From A Starbucks Lover

Starbucks Cold Brew is nice and delicious on its own, especially if you’re a coffee lover. I personally don’t think you even need to add milk, but the oat creamer adds a bit of a velvety and nutty flavor to make it more cozy.

Since the oat was so strong, I couldn’t taste much of the vanilla syrup (hence, why it’s not necessary). But if you’re a fan of vanilla and don’t need non-dairy milk, I suggest adding in Starbucks’ vanilla-flavored sweet cream. This has *such* a strong vanilla flavor that you don’t need to add too much to your cold brew.

Disney+ Disney+ INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

TL;DR

Overall, this is a very simple recipe that pretty much any Swiftie can follow along at home so they can say they drink their morning java the same way their favorite showgirl does. It’s not super unique, but if it works to keep Swift going through her three-hour long Eras Tour show, it’ll definitely get me through the work day.

Rating: 5/5