Leave it to Taylor Swift to make The Most Magical Place on Earth even more magical. After teasing *something* related to the Grammy winner, with a Showgirl-coded and friendship bracelet-themed Instagram post, Disney announced that it will showcase three of Swift’s iconic Eras Tour costumes at one of its Walt Disney World parks.

The limited-time exhibit includes wardrobe pieces from Swift’s record-breaking tour, including outfits from her sets for reputation, The Tortured Poets Department, and Midnights. For guests with tickets to Hollywood Studios, Swift’s costumes will be available to visit at the Walt Disney Presents gallery until Jan. 23, 2026.

The exhibit’s opening coincides with the release of Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries, The End of an Era, available on Disney+. On Dec. 12, Swifties were able to stream the first two episodes of the six-part series, which focused on the end of the European leg of the tour. Episode 1 dug into Swift’s first performance after terror threats in Vienna, Austria, and a knife attack in Southport, England, while Episode 2 centered on the tour’s new Tortured Poets set and bonus day (when Swift rewarded her dancers, band, and crew with $$ bonuses).

The behind-the-scenes series features plenty of shots of Swift’s glamorous on-stage looks, and now fans can get an even closer look when visiting Walt Disney World.

Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Here are all the details about the bejeweled costumes on display:

Taylor’s Gold Reputation Onesie

The clowning for reputation (Taylor’s Version) was a constant on the Eras Tour — and at Night 1 in Miami, it seemed like the highly anticipated re-release might actually be happening. Up until that point, Swift made a habit of wearing only one outfit for reputation: an asymmetrical black catsuit, bedazzled with a glittery red snake.

More than 100 shows in, Swift finally gave her reputation era costume an update to celebrate the first show of the tour’s final leg. On Oct. 18, 2024, Swift traded the red for a gold snake bodysuit, designed by Robert Cavalli.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift’s Sparkling Midnights Bodysuit

The last set of every show focused on Swift’s Midnights era — and for each performance, the singer chose a navy blue bodysuit. She was constantly rotating between different glittery options — now, one of those bodysuits is available to view for park guests.

The crystal-covered Zuhair Murad Couture custom bodysuit features side cutouts and one keyhole cutout. For the final song of the night, “Karma,” Swift paired the bodysuit with a colorful fringe jacket, also designed by Murad. Sparkly Christian Louboutin boots in midnight blue completed the ‘fit.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor’s TTPD Corset Gown

After releasing The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, Swift added the album to her Eras Tour setlist — and she showed out in an outfit that matched the angsty vibes of her new addition.

Swift went to one of her go-to designers for her TTPD ‘fit: a white corset gown by Vivienne Westwood, featuring lyrics from “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” White Christian Louboutin booties and glittery white gloves finished off the look.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Add It to Your Jollywood Itinerary

For those planning to attend Disney Jollywood Nights, an after-hours holiday celebration at Hollywood Studios that runs from Nov. 8 to Dec. 22, you can access the Eras Tour exhibit during your visit.

Before or after, guests can see over 20 characters — from Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie to Miguel from Coco — and get a first-hand look at plenty of seasonal experiences, including:

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure”

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After”

The return of “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” and “Glisten!”

Now’s the season to pack your mouse ears and get “...Ready For It?”