Starbucks just dropped a limited-time bevvy that gives fans a literal taste of what it’s like to compete on Beast Games. The Cannon Ball Drink is a Refresher created on the set of Beast Games Season 2 and pays homage to the Cannon Ball Challenge in Episode 4, which is available for streaming on Prime Video. Now, fans can order the $5 Cannon Ball in stores across the U.S.

Anyone watching Beast Games will notice there is a Starbucks on set for contestants to enjoy in Beast City, aka where the show takes place in Las Vegas. The exclusive Cannon Ball sip first came together thanks to an on-set barista, who crafted the recipe that “became an instant hit with contestants,” according to the press release.

The all-new pink drink — available most likely through the end of February, when Beast Games Season 2 ends — combines Starbucks’ iconic Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers with lemonade that is then topped with strawberry and dragonfruit inclusions. Over time, the fruit on top starts to melt into the drink to create a cascade of magenta colors that is picture-perfect.

I was able to taste-test the Cannon Ball Drink inspired by Beast Games ahead of its launch, and below, you’ll find my honest review.

MrBeast’s Cannon Ball Refresher Is (Eventually) Gorgeous

Rachel Chapman

At first, I wasn’t quite on board with the Cannon Ball Drink. The flavors seemed fairly simple and were just a combo of Starbucks’ popular Refreshers with lemonade. My drink also started out as a pale pink that didn’t really grab my attention. It was tasty, but from the lack of creativity, I wasn’t blown away...

But I just needed time. After a few minutes, the dried fruit inclusions on top melted down creating a gorgeous ombre effect that was incredibly Insta-worthy. It was then that the name started to make sense. The fruit really was like a cannon ball that not only provided a nice crunch on top, but transformed my sip into something new.

As a foodie who loves a pretty sip that still tastes delicious, the Cannon Ball is a hit for me. It’s not as amazing as the all-new Dubai Chocolate Mocha, but if you’re a Refresher fan or someone who loves MrBeast, this is a must-try while it’s on the menu.

Rating: 4 out of 5