In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, content creator and Starbucks barista Josiah Varghese shares the apps he used the most while traveling to a coffee farm in Costa Rica and working on a MrBeast video.

At Starbucks, you can get creative with your order using different syrups, cold foams, toppings, and more. As a barista, Josiah Varghese (@itsjoboi) has seen his fair share of secret menu sips over the years, and even gained a following on TikTok by sharing his favorite recipes.

One of Varghese’s most viral drink orders (with over 33.7 million views) is the Stranger Things Frappuccino, which he shared in 2022. Since first posting his Starbucks ideas the year prior, the now-24-year-old has created his own viral sips inspired by everything from Santa Claus (14.7 million views) to Barbie (9.9 million views). He’s also earned himself over 2.4 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Now, the social media star is taking his talents further as one of Starbucks’ first-ever global coffee creators. In his new role, Varghese will bring his followers along as he travels the world, exploring new cafes. During a week where Varghese was invited to a coffee farm in Costa Rica and worked on a MrBeast video, the influencer tracked his phone habits. Below, you’ll find his screen time diary, which includes what he did each day and his most-used apps.

Josiah Varghese

Occupation: Starbucks Global Content Creator and barista.

Age: 24.

Location: Chicago, Illinois.

Weekly Average (Dec. 14-Dec. 20): 12 hours, 48 minutes.

Day 1: Prepping For A Big Week Ahead

Josiah Varghese

I spent a lot of my day editing a video on CapCut that was about my time on set for a MrBeast video. I also edited and uploaded a video on Instagram and Facebook, and used some time to keep up on messages and replying to my awesome supporters.

My Sunday was also used to prep for the week, organize my projects and deadlines, while managing my social media accounts. Tomorrow, I leave for my next stop as a Starbucks Global Coffee Creator. We’re going to Hacienda Alsacia, which is the brand’s coffee farm in Costa Rica. We’re getting there on an In-Air Coffeehouse organized by Starbucks and Delta Air Lines, so I had a lot to prep for. I then wrapped up my day at the gym, as I love to prioritize health and well-being, especially before a big trip where I will be on the go.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, CapCut, Messages.

Screen Time: 13 hours, 1 minute.

Day 2: Keeping Busy While Traveling

Josiah Varghese

This was a big travel day. I had my flight from Chicago to Atlanta before checking into a beautiful hotel. Throughout the day, I kept communicating with my team on Messages to get updates on the projects I’ve been working on, as well as sending in drafts to ensure all the adjustments are made accordingly.

I also spent a lot of time on Instagram reviewing previous videos, analytics, and responding to my awesome supporters. When I wasn’t doing that, I also reviewed the Starbucks channel and what’s new within the feed. As a creator, it’s important for me to keep up with the latest trends.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Messages.

Screen Time: 11 hours, 34 minutes.

Day 3: Taking Flight On The First-Ever In-Air Coffeehouse

Josiah Varghese

Today, I got to the airport and began filming for the first-ever In-Air Coffeehouse Experience. Starbucks and Delta put together an incredible, immersive trip for SkyMiles members, and I was able to capture content and talk to a lot of the guests who told me how excited they were about the next couple days.

To provide real-time content and updates to my supporters, while building more hype, I was editing on CapCut and posting throughout the day on Instagram. I also checked in with my team for updates on Messages.

Most Used Apps: CapCut, Messages, Instagram.

Screen Time: 16 hours, 59 minutes.

Day 4: Visiting A Starbucks Coffee Farm

Josiah Varghese

It was finally the day we were going to Hacienda Alsacia. This was a dream come true and a full-circle moment for me. After being a barista for six-and-a-half years, it’s incredible to see a Starbucks coffee farm in real life and how each cup we serve is made with so much love and care. This experience brought a whole new perspective of how special every drink we make is. It was spectacular and something I’ll cherish forever.

A *lot* of my day consisted of filming content that will be edited and posted later to TikTok and Instagram. We started the day with yoga, followed by a hearty breakfast, and a bus ride to the coffee farm where we had an incredible tour. Then, we planted our own coffee trees. I named my tree “Frozen Water Cubes” after my audience, and wrote my family members’ names on it as they are my rock for all my endeavors, especially when making content. I also added “my future wife and kids” so when I bring them, they can see the tree was dedicated to them as well.

I got to serve behind the bar at Hacienda Alsacia, and our customers asked me to make them custom drinks. It was such a blast serving delicious sips, making latte art, and trying unique Costa Rica drinks like the popular “Iced Sparkling Espresso Mint.”

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Camera, TikTok.

Screen Time: 11 hours, 26 minutes.

Day 5: Leaving Costa Rica

Josiah Varghese

Thursday was the flight day back home. I got packed, ate breakfast, and enjoyed the last few hours at our incredible hotel. I then edited a video I’m making about our time in Costa Rica on CapCut. Reflecting on being on the farm, it was incredible to see how much love and care goes into every cup of coffee.

Once I got home in Chicago, I continued working on videos that were on track to be posted to Instagram within the coming days and worked in Microsoft Teams.

Most Used Apps: CapCut, Microsoft Teams, Instagram.

Screen Time: 10 hours, 47 minutes.

Day 6: Zipping To Indiana

Josiah Varghese

I woke up early around 5 a.m. to take my friend to Indiana for an exam and used Maps to get over there. Throughout the day, I kept in touch with my team through Safari regarding drafts and edits on CapCut that I was doing for the videos to be posted tomorrow. One video was a *huge* deal, because it was the MrBeast video I was in with Starbucks.

Most Used Apps: CapCut, Safari, Maps.

Screen Time: 13 hours, 7 minutes.

Day: 7: Booking It To NYC

Josiah Varghese

Since today’s the day I’m posting my video of my time on the MrBeast set, I woke up early. The response on both videos was incredible and everyone enjoyed it. It truly was a success.

I also spent the day booking a flight, and took a trip to New York to spend the holidays with my friends who I haven’t seen in months. I used Messages to keep in touch with them, and made it very late to New York, but it was amazing to finally reunite. During my travels, I worked on another Instagram video using CapCut before ending the day with my friends.

Most Used Apps: CapCut, Instagram, Messages.

Screen Time: 12 hours, 39 minutes.

Final Thoughts: Being Online Helps Me Connect

Josiah Varghese

After tracking my screen time for the past week, I realized how much I use the digital world to connect with people — not just my team. I get to reach the hearts of millions through storytelling and new drink ideas, and I love creating a sense of friendship with my audience. It’s important to maintain balance across work, passions, and my personal life, which allows me to give my all across every area of life. I reached a state of flow, so the hours passed by so quickly. That’s how I know I’m where I’m meant to be and doing exactly what I love.