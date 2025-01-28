MrBeast’s reality competition series, Beast Games, is heavily inspired by Squid Game, including some of its locations. The first game in Episode 1 took place in a warehouse similar to the dormitory in the Netflix series. At one point, the contestants also found themselves on a $1.8 million private island, which reminded fans of the mysterious setting where the Squid Game is held.

Beast Island is located in Panama, but Beast City, where the 1,000 contestants reside on the show, is a little more north. According to The Direct, the Beast Games filming location is actually Downsview Airport in Toronto, Canada. After half the competitors are sent home, the rest move into Beast City in Episode 2, which was built just for the show.

The Beast Games Budget Was $$$

Beast City housed the remaining contestants, and MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that it cost $14 million to construct. Donaldson also posted four images of Beast City, including a rendering of the filming location that showed a moat surrounding the perimeter. Production, however, “ran out of time” to add in the moat, according to the 26-year-old YouTuber.

Prime Video

Donaldson also admitted that it cost $100 million to produce Beast Games, but life in Beast City was allegedly not great for everyone. The Associated Press reported in September 2024 that five contestants from Beast Games filed a lawsuit against Donaldson and Amazon citing “unsafe” conditions for those involved and alleged sexual harassment.

The reality TV show also filmed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and faced similar complaints of a lack of food, water, and proper medications there as well. Thankfully, you don’t have to compete in Beast Games to visit some of its filming locations.

Check Out These Fetch Filming Locations Near Beast City

Paramount Pictures

Even though Downsview Airport is closed and used for productions like Beast Games, you can still visit Toronto for a set-jetting adventure. The Downsview Hangars from Episode 1 and Downsview Airport where Beast City was are both near Downsview Park, which is just 20 minutes away from some Mean Girls (2004) filming locations.

The Sherway Gardens Mall was where the Plastics went shopping in their pink ‘fits (on Wednesday, of course), while Etobicoke Collegiate Institute was used for some exterior scenes of North Shore High School. You could also drive by Regina’s house at 11 High Point Road and Cady’s house at 4 Balsam Road on your mini Mean Girls tour.

New episodes of Beast Games premiere Thursdays on Prime Video.