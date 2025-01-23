YouTuber MrBeast is taking on the role of Front Man for his own version of Squid Game. Prime Video’s Beast Games is a reality TV competition show where 1,000 contestants compete in elimination-style events to win a $5 million prize, the highest amount in television history.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was inspired to create a real-life version of Netflix’s popular show after its first season — so he actually did just that on his YouTube channel in 2021. His $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life! video now has over 18 million likes, and is the basis for MrBeast’s Beast Games, which premiered on Dec. 19.

A main storyline in Season 2 of Squid Game, which premiered on Dec. 26, is about the main character, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), trying to find the private island where the games take place. MrBeast’s Beast Games also has its own island named, of course, Beast Island. While the exact location of Beast Island is never mentioned on the show, Decider reports that the IRL location is La Vivienda Island in Panamá Province, Panama.

This Area Is A Popular Filming Location

Along with the $5 million, the $1.8 million island — part of the Pearl Islands — is also something contestants could win. Survivor has been using the Pearl Islands as a filming location for years, according to IMDb, so this isn’t the first time you’ve likely seen it on your TV.

Prime Video

Like Every Reality Show, Beast Games Isn’t Without Its Drama

For the series, production built bungalows for the contestants, but claims were made back in August 2024 that conditions were not-so-great. One participant told Deadline that some contestants went “without their medication or proper meals for days,” along with sleeping outside.

A class action lawsuit was filed against MrBeast in September, claiming contestants also “suffered injuries from the physical challenges.” A spokesperson for MrBeast admitted to The New York Times that a review of these poor conditions was taking place so that they could “learn from this experience.”

Visit The Pearl Islands On Your Own

Despite the allegedly terrible circumstances for those in Beast Games, a vacay on your own to the Pearl Islands sounds so wanderlust-worthy. There are 39 islands that make up Las Perlas Archipelago in Panama; while you’re there, you can enjoy the white sand beaches or go snorkeling to see the reefs.

DEA / D. STAQUET/De Agostini/Getty Images

July to October is also a great time for whale watching in the area, but you can also go surfing, kayaking, paddleboarding, or island hopping to different islets. You don’t have to go on Beast Games to feel like a winner — just plan a trip to Panama instead.