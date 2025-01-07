Turns out, there was so much chaos going on in that Squid Game Season 2 finale, even the show’s editors couldn’t keep up. As the second season of Netflix’s survival drama has once again captivated the world, fans picked up on a little accident in a quick scene. A snippet has gone viral showing a cameraman fully in shot during part of the finale episode.

The error occurs at about the 22:39 timestamp in Season 2, Episode 7. At that point, Gi-hun is starting to instigate his rebellion against the games, and a shootout erupts between the players and the guards within the main bunker. At one point, Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120) shows off her sharpshooting skills, quickly taking out multiple guards from various vantage points. But as the camera quickly follows her aim, there’s a brief shot where a cameraman can be seen standing in the top right corner.

You can check out a video of the editing error here.

Netflix

This isn’t the first time a Netflix series has been called out for sloppy mistakes. The streamer’s YA adventure series Outer Banks has frequently been dissected for editing oopsies. The last season of The Umbrella Academy was similarly roasted for errors caught by viewers.

Aside from blunders in the editing room, the Squid Game Season 2 finale has also received from backlash for fans over its abrupt cliffhanger ending. Even star Lee Jung-jae has admitted he can see why audiences may be “very angry” over the sudden end.

Because Seasons 2 and 3 were conceived together, it makes sense why fans may feel they only got half of a full story with Season 2. But the good news is, that also means Season 3 is coming much sooner than expected. The third and final season of Squid Game is confirmed to premiere in 2025, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teasing that it may drop in the summer or fall.