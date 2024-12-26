Squid Game Season 2's Finale Post-Credits Scene, Explained

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for the Squid Game Season 2 finale.

Somehow, Squid Game managed to get even darker and bloodier in Season 2, and it looks like Season 3 will continue that trajectory. The very last moments of the season’s finale provided a glimpse at what fans can expect in the future, teasing a new character who will have major repercussions on the game. The show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained what this new presence will mean shortly after Season 2 dropped.

The second season doesn’t end where you think it might. In the middle of the finale’s credits, an extra scene shows three of the remaining players walking towards the giant killer robot doll, Young-hee, the iconic executor of the red light, green light game in the show’s very first episode. But this time, she’s not alone. Young-hee is shown staring at another robotic doll — this time, a boy in a green hat.

“That's actually a [sneak peek] of Cheol-su, who, like Young-hee, is a new giant doll that we're going to be showcasing in Season 3,” Hwang told Entertainment Weekly on Dec. 26. “And that's also a hint at the most exciting game in Season 3 as well. So, while it hasn't been shared yet, I hope everyone will be excited to meet Cheol-su and the new game.”

Netflix

Hwang first teased Cheol-su’s arrival back in 2022, writing in a note to fans: “You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.” The two robots are named after the title characters of a popular Korean children’s book.

The ending scene seems to tease a new twist on the classic red light, green light game that kicked off the first season, but it’s not yet clear just how the game will be changed with Cheol-su’s addition. It does look like there are more games in store, though, given Season 2’s disheartening ending. After Gi-hun failed to lead a rebellion against Front Man, the masked proprietor killed his close friend Jung-bae right in front of him. Gi-hun’s fate is left as a cliffhanger.

Squid Game Season 3 has already been picked up, so fans will find out what’s next in the future.