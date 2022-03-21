Squid Game's Creator Hinted HoYeon Jung May Return For Season 2

Squid Game’s first season was a global phenomenon, but the show has kind of a big problem in front of it for Season 2: Pretty much everyone from Season 1 is dead. Due to the very nature of the story, only one main character is alive to head into the next season. However, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s recent comments have fans wondering if fan-fave actor HoYeon Jung will somehow be back for Squid Game Season 2.

Jung’s character, Sae-byeok, was one of the most fan beloved characters in the first season of Squid Game. A North Korean defector who entered the game in hopes of bringing her family over to South Korea with her, Sae-byeok made it all the way to the final three, until Sang-woo murdered her right before the last game. In the end, only Seong Gi-hun made it out of the Squid Game alive, resolving to infiltrate the horrific game to try to take it down and end the violence.

Details about Season 2 are still incredibly vague, considering Hwang has yet to even write it, but in light of how the first season ended, most fans assume the new season would feature a whole new cast, with Gi-hun as the only returning character. However, Hwang told Deadline at the PGA Awards on March 19, 2022, that he’s toying with ideas to bring HoYeon back.

“I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2,” Hwang said, in reference to the deceased main characters. Then, the creator gestured to HoYeon and said, “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

While it won’t be an easy task to find a way to bring back all of the main cast of Season 1, it does sound like Hwang is trying to figure it out. However, Season 2 is still just in its brainstorming phase, as Hwang told Deadline, so nothing is for sure just yet. Hopefully, Squid Game fans will get more details about what the second season will be about soon enough, but for now, they’ll just have to sit around wondering if Sae-byeok having a secret twin sister could even make sense.