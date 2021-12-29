Squid Game's Creator Revealed He Has Plans For Season 3

Squid Game isn’t getting the red light anytime soon, apparently. The hit Korean survival series initially seemed like a one-and-done scenario, until creator Hwang Gon-hyuk confirmed he was working on a second season back in November. Now, he’s teasing even more than before, and has fans wondering if Squid Game Season 3 will happen even before Season 2 comes out. His latest comments are pretty telling.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Squid Game Season 1 finale. The question of Squid Game’s future has been a pretty complex one ever since the first season premiered on Netflix on Sept. 17 and instantly became a global phenomenon. The finale had a bit of a cliffhanger ending, as Seong Gi-hun intercepts an invitation to the Squid Game and decides to take the game down rather than be with his family. But aside from that, it felt like the season had told its full story. Plus, pretty much every character except Gi-hun didn’t make it to the end alive, so fans wouldn’t see most of their favorites return anyway.

Netflix has not officially confirmed any future seasons of Squid Game yet, but Hwang has made it pretty clear he’s hard at work on not one, but two more seasons of the show. In a televised interview with Korean broadcaster KBS on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Hwang revealed he’s speaking with Netflix about two future seasons of Squid Game. “I'm in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3,” Hwang said, per Korea Times. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

It’s hard to imagine exactly how Squid Game will continue into a second season, let alone a third. Given the tremendous amount of turnover inherent in the game, each season will likely have to feature whole new casts of characters. Because of that, there’s an option for the show to take an anthology series route, with each new season focusing on a different version of the Squid Game. A stray comment from a couple of the VIPs in the finale episode suggested that the games take place all over the world, not just in Korea: “The games of this edition have been amazing,” a masked VIP said to the Front Man, as another added, “The contest in Korea was the best.” So, maybe new seasons will shift the focus to lethal childhood games from other cultures.

At this point, it’s just too soon to know what Squid Game’s future will look like, but at least fans can rest assured more twisted carnage is likely on the way.