After Squid Game exploded into a worldwide phenomenon back in 2021, fans had to wait three long years for a second season. But thankfully, there will be a lot less time between Season 2 and Season 3. The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently hinted at when the next season will premiere, and it’s surprisingly soon.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Squid Game Season 2 finale. Fans are understandably antsy for more episodes after Season 2 ended with a bloody cliffhanger. After Gi-hun’s failed rebellion within the games, he was forced to watch his best friend Jung-bae get killed by the masked Front Man. With Gi-hun’s fate in the balance, the season’s final moment introduced a new killer robot similar to the iconic “red light, green light” mech, which Hwang has mentioned will play a major role in Season 3.

And thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait another three years to find out when he means by that. Hwang confirmed it will actually be less than a year before the next season premieres.

Season 3 Is Coming In 2025

Hwang told Variety that Season 3 will likely debut toward the middle of 2025. “I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year,” the creator said.

Netflix

He also teased the show’s protagonist will be very different in this new season. “As for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like?” Hwang said. “What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.”

Season 3 Will Be The Show’s Last

In a letter to fans on the release date of Squid Game Season 2, Hwang confirmed that the show will end with Season 3.