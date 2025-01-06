As fans await the final season of Squid Game, they may have uncovered the key to one of the show’s central mysteries. In Season 2, the masked Front Man who oversees the deadly games secretly joined them as Player 001. And one of his easily overlooked remarks may reveal a shocking connection to another major character.

Early in the new games, Hwang In-ho gave his carton of milk to another contestant, saying that he doesn’t drink milk. Superfans were quick to link this trait to Oh Il-nam, the elderly man who befriended Gi-hun in Season 1. In those games, Il-nam told Gi-hun that his son doesn’t drink milk. At the end of the season, Il-nam was revealed to be the creator of the squid game, and as he died, a final scene showed the mysterious Front Man checking in on the old man.

Given the new info from Season 2, it certainly sounds like the show is hinting that Il-nam was actually the father of In-ho. And it’s not just the aversion to milk or deathbed scene that’s convincing fans. Early in Season 2, the mother of In-ho’s brother Jun-ho refers to him as her stepson, suggesting he may have a different father than Jun-ho. Additionally, when In-ho chose a fake name to enter the squid game, he picked Oh Young-il, the same surname as Oh Il-nam. Not only that, he also inherited Il-nam’s player number: 001.

If In-ho really is the son of Il-nam, it would also explain his high-ranking status within the staff of the games — presumably, he’s now running the competition after the passing of Il-nam.

And there’s even more to the theory, given that fans had already long thought that Il-nam may end up being revealed to be Gi-hun’s secret father. Combining both of these speculations, the final season of Squid Game could reveal that In-ho is actually Gi-hun’s brother. Obviously, the show is saving some huge twists and revelations for its last hurrah, and this would be a pretty huge one.

The third and final season of Squid Game will premiere in 2025.