YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is back to host Season 2 of Beast Games — and things are getting more intense. This time around, the Prime Video series pits 100 of the world’s strongest competitors against 100 of the smartest minds in mental and physical challenges to see whether brains truly do dominate over brawn.

Beast Games returned to the streaming platform on Wednesday, Jan. 7 with the first three episodes. The remaining seven will air weekly on Prime Video through the finale on Feb. 25. With a $5 million prize on the line, the stakes have never been higher — including the show’s budget.

According to KLAS in Las Vegas, production on Season 2 spent around $16 million in Nevada, which is where the show filmed. The first season also called Vegas its home when a few episodes took place inside Allegiant Stadium. (This is the same venue where Taylor Swift performed during the Eras Tour, and BTS took over before their military hiatus in 2022.)

For Season 2, though, the team decided to set up shop in a different location. Ahead, you’ll find out exactly where Beast Games filmed and how you can visit it IRL.

You Can Stay At The Hotel Near Where Beast Games Happened

David Scott Holloway/Prime

In May 2025, construction began on a sound stage for Beast Games near the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. This is where a majority of Season 2 — including the new Beast City, complete with its own library, 24-hour Starbucks, and unlimited Feastables products — was filmed. The Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed that permits were written for a dirt lot at 2725 W. Pyle Avenue, which is about a 15-minute drive from the Strip.

The temporary location was designed just for the show and planned to be removed after taping at the end of June. While you can’t visit the actual filming location now that it’s gone, you can stay at the hotel nearby. The South Point Hotel is just a 17-minute walk from the lot on Las Vegas Blvd. One night can cost anywhere from $104 to $324, depending on the season. When you’re in town, you could always go see a show at the Sphere, eat at a buffet, or shop around the Strip. A girls trip to Las Vegas is a must, and can be super affordable, whether or not you compete in Beast Games.