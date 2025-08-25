Las Vegas is most known for late nights, gambling, bachelorette parties, and letting whatever you do there stay there. That’s not the only way to do Vegas, though. In fact, that’s never been my experience on The Strip since moving to the West Coast.

Before Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour inspired fans to embrace concert tourism and travel to bucket-list locations to see a show while vacationing, my friends and I were going on Vegas road trips to see artists in residency. Since I moved to Los Angeles in 2015, I’ve done the four-hour drive back and forth around 10 times for weekend getaways to see Britney Spears, BTS, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson, and even the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere.

The show may be the main event, but you can make your 48 hours in Sin City a dream bestie trip without a rock star’s budget. Sure, you can always fly to Nevada for the quintessential Vegas experience of sitting at the slot machines, lounging by a resort pool, and seeing the fountain show at the Bellagio as you walk along The Strip at night. But if you want something a little more “hidden gem,” here’s a breakdown of everything you and your BFF should do in Las Vegas on your next weekend getaway.

Friday

2 p.m. Arrive at Harry Reid International Airport

It’s probably because I am obsessed with Crossroads starring Britney Spears, but I prefer road-tripping to Las Vegas from Los Angeles. The four-hour journey there with your bestie can be sort of an adventure on its own, stopping at diners and roadside attractions. I understand, though, that most people will be flying into Harry Reid International Airport, so that’s where you’ll start.

After grabbing your luggage, head straight to your resort to freshen up. I know picking a place to stay can be a struggle — most people want to be close to The Strip and stay at a themed hotel, but that, along with resort fees, can really add up. Factoring in budget and proximity, my go-to (which I’m surprised I’m actually telling people about) is the Best Western Plus Casino Royale. On average, room rates can be anywhere from $80 to $240 a night.

The Best Western is located right next to The Venetian and Harrah’s on The Strip, and it is only 20 minutes from the airport.

Uber to accommodations: ~$18 | $9 per person

3 p.m.: Walk along The Strip before grabbing a late lunch

Vegas has many themed hotels (kind of like Walt Disney World), so I love to walk along The Strip and check out the different resorts. It’s always so fun to see the canals in the shops at The Venetian, like you’re in Italy, or pose next to statues at Caesars. As a former New Yorker, I get a kick out of seeing the New York-New York Hotel and comparing its skyline to the IRL one.

Rachel Chapman

On your way, stop by the Park MGM for lunch at the aptly named Best Friend. This is Roy Choi’s restaurant that looks like a bodega and serves L.A. food truck-style dishes and drinks. You can get a bowl of Birria Ramen for $24 and a watermelon Pink Fizz mocktail for $11.

Lunch: $35

5 p.m.: Get ready for showtime in your room with a vibey playlist

If you are in town to see a specific concert or show, this would be the perfect time to head back to the hotel to get ready. This is Vegas, so you really want to glam it up. The more sequins and glitter, the more you’ll fit in. While putting on makeup with your besties in the bathroom, throw on a feel-good playlist of bangers and dance it out. This is truly one of my favorite things to do in Vegas: vibe out with my friends.

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Once you’re ready, I recommend getting a picture-worthy pre-show cocktail. If you’re going to see a performance at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace — where I’ve seen legends like Celine Dion, Cher, and Kelly Clarkson — the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is nearby and has amazing decor and drinks. While it’s not a Pump-tini, I loved the coconut mojito called The Nut Job.

A pre-show drink: $18

10 p.m.: Grab a late-night taco before dancing at a speakeasy

After the show, you’ll likely be hungry — and what better way to cap the night off than by visiting the Taco Bell Cantina? This is a must-do for the vibes alone. After walking there along The Strip, order up your go-to Taco Bell items along with one of the Twisted Freezes — aka an alcoholic slushie. There’s also a cocktail menu that includes a Bell Blaster with Taco Bell’s iconic Baja Blast.

Prev Next INFO 1/5 PREV NEXT

Since you’ll be close to the Park MGM again, stop by On the Record if you’re up for dancing. The cover charge is around $20 for women, unless you’re able to get in free thanks to a club promoter handing out tickets in the casino, which is what my friends and I did. This club is more like a speakeasy, with hidden rooms for smaller groups of friends that have cozy seating, a light-up dance floor, and mixed drinks for around $16. Afterward, you can easily walk the 20+ minutes back to the Best Western to save some money since everything is on The Strip.

Taco Bell Cantina: $24

On the Record: $36

Day One Total: $122

Saturday

10 a.m.: Chill out by the pool as you wake up

After a late night, sleep in a bit before relaxing by the pool. While the Best Western’s outdoor pool isn’t like one of the massive resort settings with large cabanas, it’s just enough for you to get some quality vitamin D before you start the day.

11:30 a.m.: Grab coffee at Area 15 and get immersed in the fun

I love using TikTok as a travel guide and exploring the best things to do in each city by scrolling through my FYP. This is how I discovered Area 15 in Las Vegas. When I was planning a trip to see the Jonas Brothers in 2021, I was recommended Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, which is a mix of an escape room, photo opp, and immersive art experience.

Rachel Chapman

Tickets that include Omega Mart can be expensive, but there are plenty of other attractions at the Area 15 location. About a 15-minute drive from The Strip, this giant warehouse has rides, experiences, and restaurants. You can, of course, get there by rideshare, but to explore more of Vegas on your own and save some money, I recommend renting a car. On Turo, you can find rentals for around $50 a day.

And if you’re looking for another thing to do while you’re in the area, Universal Studios’ Universal Horror Unleashed is right down the street and opened Aug. 14. Get the cheapest pass, which includes 16 experiences. Before anything, though, grab brunch at Lumin Cafe or a coffee at Conduit Cafe.

Uber to car rental: ~$8 | $4 per person

Turo: $50 | $25 per person

Area 15 tickets: ~$69

Brunch: $16

3 p.m.: Drive through the best hidden gem for lunch

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

One of my absolute favorite finds in Vegas, thanks to TikTok, is Snappy Burger. This drive-thru joint has some of the best burgers and fries, along with candy, slushies, and popcorn that you can either take to go or enjoy in the parking lot. It’s like an old-school drive-in theater with a rotation of movies playing all day on a big screen, and the 10-minute drive will be easy to do with your rental car.

Lunch: $9

4:15 p.m.: Stop by the Seven Magic Mountains

Rachel Chapman Instagram INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

A spot that is both Insta-worthy and BTS-approved is the Seven Magic Mountains. This art installation by Ugo Rondinone features colorful rocks stacked on top of each other to form seven towers on the side of the road, about a 30 minute drive from Snappy’s with your rental. It’s really cool to see up close, and it makes a great photo opp for you and your bestie. When I went, I recreated some of the pictures that BTS member RM took when the band had its Permission to Dance on Stage shows in Vegas. The best part of all, though, is it’s totally free.

5:30 p.m.: Fill up on Korean BBQ at one of BTS’ fave spots

There are quite a few restaurants that BTS members were spotted at while in Vegas for their shows, but one that Suga really loved was Hobak Korean BBQ. The restaurant even posted about the rapper signing an autograph when he visited in 2022. If you’re Army like me or just love Korean BBQ, you’ll want to make a pit stop. This joint is located in a strip mall about 10 minutes away from the Best Western with ample parking.

Dinner combo: $117 | $59 per person

7 p.m.: When the sun goes down, visit the Neon Museum

Prev Next INFO 1/4 PREV NEXT

Las Vegas is known for its neon signs. Driving down The Strip in your rental car is a great way to see everything, but if you want an up-close look at how gigantic some of those signs can be, I recommend the Neon Museum. While it’s cool to explore during the day, it literally comes to life at night. This is a great place to learn some history while taking pics for Insta.

After you’re done, you’ll be ready to drop off the car since you won’t need it the rest of the night.

Neon Museum tickets: $35

Uber back from car rental drop-off: ~$12 | $6 per person

9 p.m.: Catch a free fountain show while shopping

While everyone else is at a show, my favorite thing to do on The Strip is walk around and go shopping. It truly feels like you’re at Disney World’s Epcot as you explore the stores at The Venetian, Caesars Palace, and Paris Las Vegas. You can even catch a free animatronic show at the Fall of Atlantis fountain near the Cheesecake Factory. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Vegas trip without watching one of the performances at the Bellagio fountain as well.

Prev Next INFO 1/6 PREV NEXT

If you walk far enough, you could even take a pic in front of the iconic Las Vegas sign. And whether you’re into gambling or not, snapping a pic while sitting at one of the slot machines is a must-do for Vegas. My favorite one was the Titanic slot machine that plays “My Heart Will Go On” if you were winning (but sadly, I haven’t seen it in years).

Day Two Total: $223

Sunday

11 a.m.: Have a final kiki at a drag brunch

After checking out of the hotel and storing your luggage, stop by the Hard Rock Cafe for a drag brunch. It’ll take about 28 minutes to walk there from your hotel, but it’s all along The Strip, so you’ll have plenty to see on your journey. Tickets can also be a little pricey for the show, but you’ll get a buffet brunch, unlimited mimosas, and a performance featuring queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. This is your final Vegas sendoff, so why not enjoy it with some lip syncs, sequins, and bacon?

Drag brunch: $95

2 p.m.: Head to the airport

Once the show is over, get in some last-minute souvenir shopping on your way back to the hotel. It’ll then be time to leave for Harry Reid International Airport. As I drive away, I always make sure to grab one last video of The Strip because it’s just so iconic. It’s the perfect way to remember all the late nights, good food, and interesting characters I ran into on my adventure with my friends.

Last-minute souvenirs: ~$25

Uber to airport: ~$30 | $15 per person

Day Three Total: $110

Total Cost: $480