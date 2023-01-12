When it comes to Halloween, Universal Studios dominates. Fans wait all year for Halloween Horror Nights to make announcements for their upcoming haunted house themes and scare zones. For 2023’s event, Universal Studios has already announced that there will be a house inspired by the TV show Chucky, but a murderous doll isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to in the future. The company also announced that there will be a Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights park in Las Vegas coming soon as well — and it’ll be open year-round.

Not only is Universal Studios set to open Super Nintendo World in Hollywood on Feb. 17, but Universal Studios Orlando Resort has also been working on a fourth theme park — Universal’s Epic Universe — since 2019. The new park, according to Spectrum, will feature Florida’s version of the Super Nintendo World, and is rumored to have a How To Train Your Dragon land and an all-new Wizarding World section as well. While Universal has not confirmed a lot of the plans for Epic Universe opening in 2025, there are also rumors that there will be a Universal Monsters land.

Universal Studios is known for their monster movies and characters, like Frankenstein, the Mummy, and Dracula. Scary movies have always been their thing, which is why they’re unbeatable when it comes to Halloween Horror Nights. It just makes sense that they would want to expand one of their most popular properties into a year-long experience, and that’s what the Las Vegas Halloween Horror Nights-inspired park is all about.

What Is Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Experience In Las Vegas?

Universal Parks & Resorts

On Jan. 11, the official Instagram account for Halloween Horror Nights announced that there will be a “new year-round horror experience” coming to Las Vegas. While the caption was just one sentence, a statement from Universal Studios shed a little more light on their plans for the “Sin City.”

According to the press release, the Halloween Horror Nights experience will be arriving at Vegas’ AREA15 entertainment district. AREA15 has quickly become a go-to destination for tourists visiting Vegas. The immersive entertainment area is home to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, which is part art exhibit and part escape room mixed with aliens and a supermarket. ARMY will also be familiar with AREA15 as it was home to the BTS Pop-Up when the band was in town for their Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas shows.

Now, AREA15 will be home to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights experience. Similar to the event that happens at Universal Studios Hollywood, Orlando, and Japan each year, the immersive experience will feature those iconic Universal Monsters along with “modern horror and suspense stories through collaborations with such high-profile filmmakers as Jason Blum, James Wan, and Jordan Peele.” Past Halloween Horror Nights events have featured houses inspired by movies like Us, The Purge, Freaky, and Saw. It’s likely movies like those will make an appearance yet again, and guests can visit them even when it’s not October.

Universal also shared that this experience will feature “unique, immersive horror-centric experiences, bars and restaurants, must see seasonal events, and one-of-a-kind merchandise.”

When Will Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Experience Open In Las Vegas?

Right now, Universal hasn’t announced any specific dates for when fans can expect to visit the Halloween Horror Nights experience. However, there are plenty of new and exciting things coming to the Universal Studios parks this year while you wait. As mentioned, Super Nintendo World will be opening in Hollywood soon, and this summer, Orlando will be opening a new Minion-based attraction as well.

Universal Parks & Resorts also announced on Jan. 11 that they are working on a brand new theme park in Texas. The one-of-a-kind park is planned for Frisco, Texas and will be more dedicated to a younger audience with family-friendly attractions, shows, and characters.