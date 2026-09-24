The weather is getting crisper, a Gilmore Girls rewatch is calling, and pumpkin spice lattes are returning, which means fall has officially entered the chat. But in addition to your standard PSL, Starbucks has also introduced new autumn lineup surprises for your next coffee run — including some secret menu sips inspired by your fave Peanuts characters.

On Sept. 15, the coffeehouse dropped a limited-edition Starbucks x Peanuts merch collection, and to celebrate, the cafe added two blended beverages to its hidden menu — the Charlie Brown Mocha Frappuccino and the Snoopy Cookie Frappuccino. You can easily find both fall-flavored drinks on the Starbucks app for mobile ordering, or just ask your barista in-store.

I was able to test both off-the-menu drinks on a recent coffee run, and TBH, I have thoughts. Below is my honest review.

The Charlie Brown Mocha Frappuccino

If you’re a fan of PSLs at Starbucks, this is a must-try for fall. The drink takes a Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino base with no whipped cream, lines the cup with rich mocha sauce, and tops it with pumpkin cream cold foam and a mocha drizzle.

Rachel Chapman

It packs all the classic vibes of a perfect pumpkin spice latte, but the chocolate swirl makes it extra exciting — it honestly reminded me of eating a fresh-baked pumpkin chocolate chip muffin on a cool autumn morning.

5-word review: “Chocolate and pumpkin belong together.”

The Snoopy Cookie Frappuccino

For a real treat-yourself moment, go with the Snoopy drink. If the Charlie Brown Frappuccino is a pumpkin muffin, this one is like enjoying a decadent pumpkin cake. It customizes a grande Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with four pumps of white mocha sauce, pumpkin cream cold foam instead of whipped cream, and a cookie crumble topping.

Rachel Chapman

Vanilla bean remains the main character here, with a guest appearance from the pumpkin cold foam that elevates the overall flavor profile. I was hoping for just a bit more crunch, though. If I were to order this again, I’m definitely asking the barista to mix the cookie bits into the drink rather than just sprinkling them on top.

5-word review: “The epitome of treat yourself.”

The Best Way To Enjoy Your Peanuts Drinks

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When you head out to Starbucks to try these drinks for yourself, be on the lookout for the new Peanuts merch collection. The drop not only includes new cups and mugs, but Snoopy crewnecks, hoodies, scarves, and tote bags to get you through the fall in style.

The most coveted item in the collection, though, is the 20-ounce Snoopy Glass Cold Cup. This new take on Starbucks’ viral “Bearista” cup features Snoopy in a green scarf and orange beanie with Woodstock on the straw. Since it’s super popular, one fan literally got in line on launch day for the Snoopy cup at 3:30 a.m.

A Starbucks rep tells Elite Daily, “The Glass Snoopy Cold Cup is limited-edition while supplies last,” and there currently are no restock plans. Basically, you’ll want to act fast if you’re thinking of adding the iconic beagle to your morning routine. Just think of how much better your Snoopy Frappuccino will taste in a cup that actually matches.