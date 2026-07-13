Starbucks is thinking pink this summer with an all-new merch collection inspired by the fan-favorite Pink Drink refresher. The absolute star of the cafe’s rosy drop? A limited-edition version of the viral Bearista Glass Cold Cup, and it’s expected to sell out almost instantly.

The OG bear-shaped drinkware with a green beanie first launched in November 2025 as part of Starbucks’ holiday merch line. Since then, the coffee giant has released just one other variation: a Winter Olympics version topped with a blue hat on top. For this Pink Drink collection, this latest Bearista features a white Starbucks baseball cap and strawberry straw topper — making it way too cute to pass up.

Rewards members received first access to the pink bear cup online at Starbucks Shop starting July 9, but everyone else gets their chance right now. The Pink Bearista is officially hitting shelves this morning across the U.S., Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The Pink Bearista Has Main Character Energy

If you missed out on grabbing the pink bear online, the best move is to sprint to the nearest cafe ASAP. The latest Bearista is only available while supplies last, and a rep for Starbucks confirmed to Elite Daily that there are zero restock plans at this time. Translation: When they're gone, they're gone

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If you don’t see it at your first stop, don't give up just yet — it's totally worth checking a few other locations in the area. While Reddit users claim the amount of bears per store can range from 0-54, Starbucks is keeping quiet on the exact numbers. To prevent resellers from buying all the supply in one coffeehouse, there is a strict two-item purchase limit per person.

If you manage to secure a Pink Bearista Glass Cold Cup, you can also look for the matching dad hat to coordinate with the beverage. The $30 Pink Vibes Hat is entirely sold out online, but is available in stores, while supplies last. Alternatively, a pink hoodie ($60) featuring the bear cup on the back is still available as an online exclusive if you want to cozy up.

Will There Be More Bearista Cups?

This is only the second variation of the Bearista Cup, and it likely will not be the last. Kap Pitarys, who leads merchandise strategy for Starbucks, explained that the company brought it back due to customer demand: “The Bearista captured the hearts of customers when it debuted last holiday and when we began thinking about future editions of this coveted collectible, the Pink Drink-inspired collection felt like the perfect opportunity to bring it back in a fresh, joyful way for customers around the world.”

Reading between the lines, it looks like Starbucks wants to keep the Bearista hype train moving. If you miss out on the pink release, another collectible might be right around the corner.