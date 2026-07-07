There may not be a clear song of the summer just yet, but Starbucks has confirmed the color of the season is pink. To celebrate its fan-favorite Pink Drink — aka the Strawberry Açaí Refresher with coconut milk and strawberry inclusions — the cafe just dropped a Pink Vibes merch collection packed with everything from trendy Owala water bottles and belt bags with strawberry charms to glossy claw clips and hoodies.

Starting July 9, a pink version of the viral Starbucks Bearista Cup will also be available online for members before arriving in stores on July 13 for everyone else. The bear-shaped, glass cup comes with a white dad hat on top with “Starbucks” written on the front, and you can score a matching version for yourself in the Pink Vibes collection. Just imagine how perfectly rosy you’d look sitting by the pool in your new hat, sipping on a fuchsia drink in your adorable cup.

If you want a closer look at the merch that would definitely get the approval of Elle Woods and the Plastics (especially on Wednesday), here’s the full Starbucks’ Pink Vibes collection:

The Bearista Pink Hoodie ($60)

To show off your love for the pink Bearista cup while getting cozy, get yourself a hoodie. This vibrant sweatshirt is an online exclusive that comes with the new pink edition bear on the back, and is available in both women’s and unisex fits.

The Bearista Pink Tote ($29)

There’s also the Bearista Cup tote in the collection that is another online exclusive. It’s available in a gorgeous, softer pastel shade.

The Starbies Pink Hat ($25)

If you’ve ever gone for a “Starbies” run, you’ll want this pink dad hat. The online exclusive is lightweight and matches the soft color of the Bearista cup perfectly.

The Starbucks Women's Cropped Tee ($20)

A cropped tee in the summer is so cute over a bikini or paired with denim shorts. To add some spice to your wardrobe, there’s this online exclusive shirt with Starbucks on the front.

The Owala Starbucks FreeSip Water Bottle ($33)

Starbucks

Fans of Owala can get this limited edition 24-ounce pink water bottle. It’s already sold out online, but you can also find it in stores. You’ll definitely want to act fast, so now is the perfect time for a coffee run.

The Miir Pink Plastic Water Bottle ($20)

Miir also has drinkware in the lineup. The first is this 20-ounce, transparent water bottle that will keep you hydrated on those warm summer days.

The Miir Pink Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($30)

The second Miir cup in the collection is this 20-ounce stainless steel bottle. The design is meant to keep your cold drinks chilly throughout the day, so you can take it on all your adventures.

The Pink Swirl Water Bottle ($30)

Another bottle in the collection is this 16-ounce pink swirl cup from Starbucks. The wavy design almost looks like tie-dye, giving off major summer camp vibes. Bring it with you on an outdoor hike or to a bonfire with your besties.

The Pink Pleated Plastic Cold Cup ($25)

Starbucks

If a traditional cup is more your vibe, Starbucks also has this 24-ounce transparent one. The cutest detail is the strawberry topper on the straw, which matches the pink Bearista cup. This is also sold out online, but you may get lucky in stores.

The Strawberry Glass Cold Cup ($25)

Starbucks

The collection also features a glass cold cup with strawberries all around. This one is super popular since it’s also sold out online, but it’s still available in stores.

The Strawberry Pink Keychain Pouch ($20)

Starbucks

It seems the love for bag charms is still here. To accessorize your purse with some magenta accents, Starbucks has this keychain pouch that comes with strawberry and cold cup charms. This is sold out online, so it’s another item you will have to hunt for at your local cafe.

The Pink Vibes Belt Bag ($30)

If you need something bigger for your everyday adventures, check out this light pink belt bag. It comes with a charming strawberry accessory just like the keychain pouch.

The Pink Vibes Hair Clips ($13)

Starbucks

When the day gets hot, you may want to throw your hair up in a cute claw clip. To match your bevvy, Starbucks has this set that comes in the shape of the viral Pink Drink and a strawberry. This is also sold out online, so be sure to keep an eye out when headed out for an afternoon pick-me-up.

The Starbucks Pink Vibes Hat ($30)

Match your pink Bearista cup by getting this dad hat from the collection. This is the same white cap that the glass bear wears, and is perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes on summer hikes and beach days.