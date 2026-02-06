The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games have officially begun. That means it’s time for fans online to follow their fave athletes as they share their trips to the dining hall and “A Day in the Life” videos from the Olympic Village on TikTok. The FYP’s current obsession: the gear hauls happening for every country — especially Team USA’s freebies from the likes of Nike, SKIMS, and Ralph Lauren.

Similarly to fashion influencers, athletes chosen to compete in the Games are often gifted clothing to wear from their country’s sponsors. Some of the outfits they receive are to be worn at different Olympics activities like the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as on the podium if they win. A lot of the other items are athletic gear they can wear around Olympic Village or to practice in before their individual events.

Fans can spend literal hours on TikTok watching videos of Olympians unpacking their #gearhauls, which include some goodies you can purchase online even if you aren’t in Italy. Of course, there are some pieces that are exclusive to the athletes like the Team USA Starbucks Bearistas that look like the viral cup from the brand’s 2025 holiday merch lineup. Athletes have also been raving about the cozy SKIMS cream-colored robe, while others are warming up to Nike’s unique eagle skirt that doubles as a blanket.

Below, you’ll find a rundown of the most talked about items in Team USA’s Olympics merch hauls from the 2026 Winter Games.

Starbucks’ Team USA Bearista Cup Starbucks Aside from the sponsored gear given to every athlete, there are also miscellaneous freebies for Team USA in the Olympic Village — which snowboarder Hahna Norman showed off on TikTok. This included the viral Starbucks Bearista Cup, which sold out almost immediately when it went on sale in stores last year. While Norman was given the OG bear with a green beanie, there is also a Team USA version with a blue beanie. Fans on TikTok were quick to comment things like, “I don’t care how much it costs. I need a Team USA one.”

Nike’s Eagle Skirt Nike ACG USA Women's Therma-FIT ADV Reversible Skirt Nike $145 See on Nike The most talked about item in all of the Olympic fashion hauls has to be Nike’s Therma-FIT ADV Reversible Skirt with a bald eagle on the front. This heat-regulating piece can be worn as a skirt or wrapped around your shoulders like a blanket. Though its appearance has sparked debate on whether it’s actually cute, it’s growing on some fans. One TikToker started trying on her blankets at home, because she’s “obsessed” with the design. If you’d like to try it out for yourself, the Nike eagle skirt is available online for fans to purchase while watching the Games.

Nike’s White Thermal Jacket Nike ACG x United States Olympic Team Women's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket Nike $295 See on Nike Another item in the Nike haul that is universally deemed cute and is available online is the white Therma-FIT ADV Jacket. According to Norman, this top is part of the Olympic team’s media outfit and comes with a matching pair of pants ($205) that can be transformed into shorts as well.

SKIMS’ Cozy Robe TikTok Something that is exclusive for the athletes that everyone seems to be loving is the cozy SKIMS robe with “Team USA” on the front and the American flag and Olympic rings on the back. Skier Grace Henderson shared on TikTok that she never wanted to take it off and it’s “so warm and soft.”

SKIMS’ Cozy Sleep Top Cozy Unisex Paralympic Sleep Top SKIMS $84 See on SKIMS A similarly cozy item in the SKIMS collection that you can find online is the Paralympic Sleep Top. This comes in a cream-colored material like the robe, and features the American flag and Paralympic Games logo on the front. If you want to snuggle up in something like the SKIMS robe while you watch the Games, this is a great choice.

Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear Crewneck TikTok The most beloved item in the Ralph Lauren haul has to be the Polo Bear crewneck, which features the brand’s adorable mascot wearing Team USA’s opening ceremony outfit. A long sleeve tee version ($99) of the sweatshirt is a part of Ralph Lauren’s Olympic collection that you can buy online, but it’s currently sold out. However, you can submit your email to be notified once it’s available again.

Ralph Lauren’s Ceremony Knit Sweaters Team USA Closing Ceremony Sweater Ralph Lauren $698 See on Ralph Lauren The cozy knit items are really catching the eye of fans at home during the Winter Games. The Milan-Cortina knit sweater from the merch store is something TikToker @dbaiiin says is going to be “the item of the Games.” When it comes to Team USA’s merch, though, it’s the Ralph Lauren sweaters for the opening and closing ceremonies that have gotten the FYP’s attention. They were both available online, but the opening ceremony sweater is now sold out.