Gold medals may be the goal, but athletes at the 2024 Paris Games have their eyes set on something sweet as well. The viral Olympic chocolate muffin has taken over TikTok thanks to Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, and now, the official recipe has been revealed for people to make at home.

The love for the Olympic Village chocolate muffin mostly began on Christiansen’s TikTok, where he first reviewed the pastry on July 25 and gave it an 11 out 10. After posting several more videos about the chocolate treat, Christiansen became known as the “muffin man.” =

One TikTok about how the 27-year-old athlete was only at the Games for the chocolate muffin has over 19.4 million views, and inspired other Olympians, like Erik Shoji and Torri Huske, to try the dining hall find.

You Probably Already Have All The Ingredients For The Olympic Chocolate Muffin

As fun as it is to watch food reviews on TikTok, I wanted to try these viral muffins myself. Luckily, TikToker Jordan the Stallion (@jordan_the_stallion8) tracked down the exact muffin, which comes from French bakery Coup de Pates.

After making four phone calls over three days, Jordan was able to get the recipe for the Maxi Muffin Chocolat Intense baked good, which includes the following ingredients:

For The Muffin

3/4 cup of milk

1/4 cup of water

2 teaspoons of instant coffee

1/2 cup of cocoa powder

1/2 cup of chocolate chunks

1 stick of butter

2 cups of flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of dark brown sugar

1/2 cup of regular sugar

1/4 cup of vegetable oil or canola oil

2 room temperature eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/3 cup of chocolate chunks

For The Filling

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup of chocolate chunks

A pinch of salt

The Recipe Isn’t Even That Complicated

To make the official Olympics chocolate muffin, add your milk, water, and instant coffee into a pan. Once that’s simmered, add in your cocoa powder, chocolate chunks, and stick of butter until it’s all mixed together.

Then, let that cool on the side as you mix your flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl.

Once your wet ingredients are ready, stir in your dark brown sugar, regular sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract, before slowly adding in your dry ingredients bowl. Fold everything together with a spatula, then add in your chocolate chunks.

After spooning everything into your muffin tin, bake for 24 minutes at 375 degrees. Use this time to make your filling by stirring everything together in a saucepan.

Once your muffins are done, add your filing and enjoy. Pro tip: Sprinkle on additional chocolate chunks to make them look even more like the Olympic version.

These Olympic Chocolate Muffins Really Are Medal-Worthy

Jordan said he went through the work to find the official Olympic chocolate muffin recipe so that if someone can’t get a medal “they can at least get a muffin,” and these really do take the gold.

Rachel Chapman

I’ve seen many athletes compare these muffins to a slice of chocolate cake, which is fair, but I would say it’s more like a cake-style brownie.

It’s also not as sweet as I thought it would be, so I understand why it’s being categorized as a muffin and not a pure cupcake. The filling and added chunks do make this more dessert-like than something like a blueberry muffin, but it isn’t more of a sugar overload than a chocolate croissant. This actually pairs perfectly with a morning latte, and didn’t make me want to take a nap right after.

Rachel Chapman

The best part was the recipe was simple. The hardest part was making sure I had all the ingredients, but most of it was already in my kitchen cabinet. If you’ve been on muffin man TikTok, I highly suggest making these yourself.

I may not be able to earn bronze on the pommel horse like Stephen Nedoroscik or break records in the pool like Katie Ledecky, but I can make the Olympic chocolate muffin — and I feel like that’s winning as well.