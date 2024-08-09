Now that the medals have been won and the games have been played, it’s time to say goodbye to the Summer Olympics in France.

The 2024 Paris Games have given viewers moments like Stephen Nedoroscik becoming “Pommel Horse Guy” and track star Gabby Thomas winning her first gold. Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, fans at home have also gotten to spend time with the athletes behind the scenes, predominantly inside the Olympic Village, making it the most wanderlust-worthy location of the moment.

The 2024 Olympic Village Could Be Your Next Home

Watching Olympians eat viral chocolate muffins and pretend they’re Love Island contestants has led fans to want more Olympic Village content. Well, as it turns out, you could actually get the content yourself as early as next year.

While some structures like the volleyball court in front of the Eiffel Tower were built just for the Games, the Olympic Village is here to stay. According to the official Olympics site, the Village apartments that the athletes have called home since July 26 will be repurposed in November as residential units for 2025.

Yes, just like you can book a cruise on the “floating Olympic Village” in Tahiti, you could also potentially live in the Olympic Village once it’s open to the public. The best part? You don’t need to sleep on a cardboard bed.

A Look Inside The Olympic Village

The 2024 Olympic Village is located just outside Paris’ city center in the three neighboring towns of Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen, and L'Île-Saint-Denis. Even though it has accommodated up to 14,250 athletes during the Games, it will made into just 2,500 new homes during its transformation.

There will also be a student residence, offices, shops, parks, and even a hotel for tourists within the area. At the moment, there is a nail and hair salon for athletes in the Village to pamper themselves. Australian tennis player Daria Saville shared what it’s like going for a free cut at the Olympic beauty salon on TikTok, and even grabbing free Olay products on her way out.

Since there will be neighborhood shops added to the Village after it’s repurposed, it’s possible the salon may stay — just don’t expect to get free haircuts and swag like Olympic athletes.

You likely won’t be able to find the viral chocolate muffin in a dining hall post-Olympics either, but you can easily make your own at home with the official recipe. And if you’re wondering what will happen to all those beds, the good thing about cardboard is that it’s recyclable. The beds that were first used at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be “recycled in France after the Games” end on Aug. 11.