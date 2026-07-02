It just wouldn’t be summertime without indulging in a few campfire treats. On July 1, Starbucks finally dropped the fan-favorite S’mores Frappuccino after a devastating six-year hiatus. But the coffee giant didn't stop there — the summer menu now boasts a limited-edition expansion featuring a S'mores Chai and a S'mores Cold Brew.

What makes this launch so different from the 2015 debut is the game-changing marshmallow cold foam sitting on top of the new cold brew. Having a sweet new topping on the lineup means the secret drink customization potential is endless. But before I start ordering wild off-the-menu creations, a mandatory taste test is required to see if these seasonal sips actually live up to the hype.

The S’mores Frappuccino (~$7)

Starbucks

I’m not usually a Frappuccino girl, but this blended treat absolutely hits on a hot summer day. It has all the flavors of a campfire s’more with layers of marshmallow-flavored whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce, and graham cracker blended with coffee and ice. It’s also topped with additional marshmallow whipped cream and a graham crumble to look like an inverse of the sandwich dessert.

Sure, it’s sweet, but the S’mores Frappuccino looks great, tastes nostalgic, and is def worthy of a treat-yourself moment.

Rating: 4.9/5

The S’mores Cold Brew With Marshmallow Cold Foam (~$6)

Rachel Chapman

If you’re looking for the exact same flavor punch as the Frappuccino, you may be disappointed here. First things first: This is still a cold brew, so expect a strong coffee-forward taste. That said, there is a delicious marshmallow-flavored cold foam on top with a chocolate drizzle and graham cracker topping to give it a slight s’mores sip. This is probably the better choice for your daily A.M. coffee run. It’s going to give you a hint of summer nostalgia without putting you into a full food coma.

Even though I liked the Frappuccino more, I *really* loved the cold foam on this. It reminded me so much of the marshmallow cold foam from Dunkin’s Oreo menu, and now, I’m fully inspired to try it with a more chocolatey drink to recreate that signature cookies and cream flavor.

Rating: 4.7/5